These days, and especially during the summer months, many citizens of Oceana enjoy a leisurely stroll or a bike ride along the old rail trail in their free time. Of course, back in the late 1800s, instead of a paved road there was an actual track, and the route was frequently used for leisure and business alike. If you were alive in those days and boarding the train for any reason at all in Shelby, there is a good chance you would have encountered a very interesting character named David Richards.
Hartwick and Tuller’s “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day” provides a sketch of Mr. Richards. He has a top hat and a walking stick, a chinstrap beard and a suit jacket that is decorated with many medals and pins, some square, some round and one in the shape of a large star. There is a reason for that. You see, Richards was “under the delusion” that he was the president of the Chicago and West Michigan Railroad Company. Here is what Hartwick and Tuller said about his behavior in their book which was published back in 1890:
He is on hand when the trains arrive, gives orders, hires and discharges men as though he was an actual official…. He claims the bank and moneyed men about town are holding back $1,000,000 of salary accumulated in his 15 years’ as railroad president. He also tells how long it took him to build the Niagara Bridge, and that he built it as high as the river was wide, and then pushed it down, the opposite end landing on the pier exactly as he had planned…. He…usually walks through the train at Shelby, asking for suggestions from the passengers how to improve his road. (pp. 139-140)
Thankfully, it seems that the citizens of Oceana took this all in good nature, and there may have even been a fondness for Richards. According to Hartwick and Tuller, the medals that Mr. Richards possessed were given to him by actual Railroad Employees, and he wore them with pride. It is refreshing to see how a man in Richards’ condition was treated with kindness and respect instead of the general disregard we expect to see today, and the fact that Hartwick and Tuller thought of him as a large enough feature of the local culture to dedicate half of a page of their book to him is even more heartwarming. So, next time you are passing through Shelby on the rail trail I hope you think of David Richards and with any luck, maybe closing the line of Hartwick and Tuller’s entry on him will still ring true today, “Everybody who travels on this line knows ‘Davey.’”