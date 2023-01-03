During that nasty winter storm we had a couple weeks ago, nothing matched the headlines coming from Buffalo, N.Y.
“Buffalo Faces Brunt of Deadly Winter Storm…Winter Storm Pounds Buffalo with Record Snowfall…Buffalo Region Walloped with Prolonged Whiteout Conditions and Freezing Temperatures That Contributed to Dozens of Fatalities…”
Out of 50 deaths across the country due to the storm, Buffalo had a record 39. The statistics were literally chilling. 51.9 inches of snow. Minus 30 temps. 80 mph winds. Zero visibility. Definitely not the time to be out on the roads. But people got stranded, and because conditions were so bad, police and EMS crews couldn’t battle their way through to save them.
To the rest of the country, it stood out as mind-boggling. But to anyone who grew up in upstate New York, it was a yawn and a shrug. Oh well. Like, it’s Buffalo.
Admittedly, it was a devastating event for a lot of states. Then again, if we were going to have the storm of the century, it made perfect sense to have it dump its worst on Buffalo.
That’s because in a region known for bitter winters, Buffalo has always taken the cake for the most awful weather.
When New York Governor Kathy Hochul acknowledged that the storm was a first, she had to add, even for Buffalo. “This will go down in history as the most devastating storm in Buffalo’s long storied history of having battled … many, many major storms.”
I grew up in Rochester, N.Y., so I know whereof I speak. Now, Rochester had horrible winters. But they were like spring showers compared to Buffalo.
It was weird because Buffalo was only an hour away from us. It was like our sister city, of sorts. But if Rochester was grumpy in the winter, Buffalo was even crankier. Think of Buffalo as Rochester’s scary older sister, a grim old lady whose corset is too tight, so she takes out her misery on the world.
Even in spring, Buffalo could be in a bad mood. I remember one April when I was a teenager and went to Buffalo for a concert. It had been windy in Rochester. But in Buffalo, it was so bad people were literally falling down in the streets. I’d never encountered stiff gales like that. Winter’s fond farewell, in Buffalo.
Now, I must temper my observations with the affection I have for the incomparable beauty of upstate New York. Both Rochester and Buffalo are historic cities with incredible scenery, culture and charm. For three seasons out of the year, they’re lovely to live in or visit. You just don’t want to be near them in the winter, unless you love the snow and ice or you’re from the UP, in which case they’d probably seem like Florida.
In addition to its standout winters, Buffalo is perhaps most well known for the world’s most famous tourist attraction, Niagara Falls. This legendary natural wonder is just outside Buffalo, in Niagara, N.Y. Over the years, I made many trips to the falls, which was only an hour and a half drive from our house.
In fact, the falls held such a special place in my heart that when I was married, in 1970, at Indiana University in Bloomington, I asked my new husband if we could drive through Niagara on our way to Rochester over Christmas break, where my family was having a welcome reception for us.
After all, for, like, 150 years, honeymooners had been going to Niagara Falls. It was the classic newlywed destination and I wanted to be part of that grand tradition.
Bob Crain was delighted at the idea. The fact that it was December didn’t faze us in the least. Bob was 22 and loved the winter and I was a hardy 19 year-old who didn’t blink an eye at snow and ice.
Which was a good thing, because as soon as we neared Buffalo, the blizzard started. We battled our way through near white-out conditions in our old VW, wrapped in blankets because the heat had gone out. But we were newlyweds, engulfed in starry-eyed bliss, and everything in life was fun, even Niagara Falls in the dead of winter.
It was quite a sight. The great waters were frozen solid, suspended in time and space. In contrast to the tourist season, when a million people a day come to ogle their magnificence, there wasn’t another soul in sight. It was just Bob and me and the icy falls.
And it was beautiful. I’ll never forget it. That experience will be forever frozen, literally, in my memory. Even Buffalo couldn’t spoil it.
That famous song, “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” from the 1933 film musical 42nd Street, is about newlyweds on their way to Niagara Falls.
“I’ll go home and pack my clothes
You get your visas ‘n’ all that
An’ away we’ll go
Off we’re gonna shuffle-uffle-uffle off to Buffalo
“To Niagra in a sleeper
No honeymoon that’s cheaper
And the train goes slow
Off we’re gonna shuffle-uffle-uffle off to Buffalo…”
Ah, the good old days. I look back at my honeymoon 53 years ago with wonder and longing. Oh, to be 19 again, shuffling off to Buffalo. Today, with my arthritis and bad feet, I’m not shuffling off to anywhere.
I would like to see the falls one more time, though. In the summer, when the sun is setting, the first stars peek out of the darkening sky, and the light show starts, illuminating the falls in a panorama of brilliant colors. Talk about spectacular.
Now that’s definitely worth shuffle-uffle-uffling off to Buffalo.