Enjoys Crain Columns
Dear Editor:
I always read with joy (or sometimes sadness) Mary Beth Crain’s articles. I particularly enjoyed this week’s article about those ageless characters we all know and love, one of whom is Tony Bennett. One thing I read long ago about him is that he has never had a driver’s license, and he walks everywhere in New York City where he resides. Maybe now he takes an Uber, but perhaps his many years of walking in the city has helped to generate that look that makes you think he is 20 years younger than he is. I have always adored him and still will listen every time I get the chance. Perhaps if we all got up and walked more often (leaving our cell phones at home), we, too, could prolong our life without so many health issues. And yes, Mary Beth, I was the one who sent you the card with the Real Ribbon on it when you had your accident a while back. Still hoping you are recovering well and can put walking into your life. I’m sure it would make you feel better!
TONI MCKELLEY
