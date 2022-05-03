Last weekend I made the big move. Well, not I. An army of incredible members of the community marched into my house and proceeded to haul every item, from furniture to endless boxes, out and away as I sat there, speechless and overwhelmed with gratitude.
The moving ordeal began a month ago, when my brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Deb Gersten, began making two and three treks a week from Muskegon to organize the whole shebang. Because of my health issues, I’m unable to go up and down stairs, lift heavy stuff, and stand for any length of time. Dave and Deb, on the other hand, are human dynamos who not only can do all those things but are moving pros. They arrived with all the packing essentials from unassembled boxes to tape, moving blankets, archive boxes, shrink wrap, you name it, they had it.
Years ago, I was experienced in moving and could do much of it myself. So, it was downright embarrassing not to be able to help more, considering that Dave is my twin and Deb is just five years younger. But they’re in good health, thank the Lord, and can whiz around like youngsters. And they weren’t the only ones.
As I mentioned in my previous column, the entire community responded to the column I wrote about my housing crisis. I can’t count the phone calls and e-mails I received, most from people I didn’t know, offering leads and any help I might need. What was remarkable, though, was not just the outpouring of concern. It was the consistent follow up.
Often, when we hear about someone in need, we offer help with all good intentions. But when our offers are actually accepted, it’s sort of a shock. Sometimes we rise to the occasion. Other times we find that we can’t actually follow through on our noble impulses.
That wasn’t the case in my situation. Not only did people offer help — they kept calling to see how I was doing and if I still needed anything. Anything at all. As I say, many of these individuals weren’t close friends. Some I knew from interviewing them for the paper or Pentwater This Week. Some I may have met once or twice. Others were people I’d never met. But whether I knew them or not, they knew me. “We feel as if you’re our longtime friend,” they said. “We’ve read you for so long, we know you and love you.”
Yes. Love you. That’s what so many said. You’ve given us so much with your writing. We’re just happy to give something back.
As long as I’ve written for the Herald-Journal — 16 years — and the more than 10 years I wrote for PTW — I never failed to be impressed and touched by the positive feedback and loyalty of my readers. But I never imagined the extent to which that appreciation could go.
When the call went out, there was a rush to answer it. In Pentwater, my friends Cyndy and George Mikulyuk contacted Donna Renshaw, owner, with her husband, Quintus, of Westshore Realty. Mary Beth needs a place to live. Fast. Donna immediately went to work, phoning me every day to tell me she was investigating this or that lead. Meanwhile, the Mikulyuks were looking their hearts out as well.
Cyndy called Dave Roseman, one of Pentwater’s most illustrious and venerable citizens, to ask if he knew of any rentals. He didn’t, but, as owner of Patterson Marine, he offered help with storage and moving.
Then I got a call from Joann Rennhack. Joann and her husband, Dave, own Rennhack’s Market in Hart. Over the years, I’d met her there from time to time, but we’d never exchanged more than a few friendly conversations. Joann said that she had her whole church, Shelby Road Baptist, praying for me, and she’d be more than happy to help me in any way. “Do you need help packing?” she asked. “How about moving? I have two pickups. And I have friends who would be more than happy to help you pack.”
I thanked her and said that at that point I wasn’t sure just what I’d be needing, but I’d keep her in mind.
I was immensely touched by her thoughtfulness. Little did I know that Joann was just revving up. A week or so later, she called me again to check in and inquire if I needed help in any way. This time I did. I’d been trying to sell my beautiful Yamaha upright piano, which wasn’t going to fit in my new apartment, but hadn’t been able to. I’d need to have it moved to a friend’s house, along with a big, ungainly antique hutch.
No problem. Two days later, Joann’s husband, Dave, arrived with their pickup and three strong young guys who helped out on their farm. As I watched in disbelief, they all rolled the piano, a 1,000 pound monster, out of my house and lifted it into the pickup. Then they loaded the hutch on, drove off, and got both items safely installed at my friend’s within a matter of minutes.
The day before the move, Joann arrived at my house with her friend, Beryl Kobloski, to clean my kitchen and pantry. They worked quickly and cheerfully, as if they were hired housekeepers who just loved their work. I couldn’t believe it.
Meanwhile, Dave Roseman gave me a storage unit gratis at Patterson Marine and organized a squad of guys to do the big part of the move. They arrived with a big trailer and, after receiving marching orders from my brother, who was overseeing everything, they began taking things one by one out to the trailer. Bear in mind that they were no spring chickens — probably in their 50s and 60s. And Dave, who’s 84, did his share with the hand truck.
Soon, George and Cyndy arrived, and then, a brigade of Joann’s friends, including Greg Jacobs and the Scoutens — dad Tobias and sons Isaac, Jonah and Isaiah — appeared. There must have been 15 people I didn’t know, busily at work in my house. When the trailer was packed, Joann’s pickups were also loaded, and everyone headed for Patterson Marine.
Meanwhile, Beryl and her husband, John, set to doing a final cleaning of the premises, sweeping, mopping and scrubbing, assisted by Jenny Jansek and some other people whose names I didn’t get.
As for Joann, she never stopped for breath the whole day. She scrubbed down the kitchen and the floors and cleaned my fridge. She seemed to be busy everywhere. She even washed out the cats’ litter boxes and took a load of my wash back to her place, returning that evening with everything nicely folded in a big tote.
Because I can’t move into my new place until mid-June, I’ll have to move a second time. I had no idea what I was going to do about that dreaded eventuality, as I couldn’t possibly ask any of these wonderful people for a repeat performance.
But I didn’t know this community. Dave Roseman decided to keep everything in his trailer, for the next move. “It doesn’t make sense to unload it into a storage unit and load it up all over again,” he reasoned.
“You mean you’re going to help with my second move?” I asked, dumbfounded.
“Oh, sure,” he shrugged, as if it were a given. And Joann called later to tell me that she had plenty of strong and willing young people from the church to assist in move #2.
“I just don’t know how to thank you,” I said. “You’ve all been so incredible.”
“It’s been a privilege,” she replied. “You know, my favorite song is ‘The Only Good You See in Me is Jesus.’ That’s what it’s all about.”
I am grateful beyond measure to all of you who helped in my move and to everyone who offered me support, and prayers.
What began as a heartbreaking experience turned into a heartwarming affirmation of the goodness in the human heart — and this extraordinary community.
On to the next adventure.