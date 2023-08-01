Have you ever made a resolution to lose weight and get in shape? If so, here’s a tip: better stop watching TV.
That’s because at any given moment, for about a zillion times a night, you’ll be bombarded with food commercials, particularly the all-you-can-eat type.
Ever seen the Golden Corral ad with its “over 120” irresistible buffet items, not to mention a pack of “free” yeast rolls to take home? Of course, you can only get the rolls if two or more of you buy a meal, which encourages the whole family to indulge.
And frankly, who cares about a few rolls after you’ve probably consumed enough food to sink a ship? Besides, smart buffet divers just laugh at such a promotion — they always bring a bag to stuff extra rolls in when no one’s looking.
Then there’s that famous IHOP deal: all-you-can-eat pancakes. “Stack after stack of delicious pancakes, any way you like them!”
This one always mystifies me, because for crying out loud, how many pancakes can a normal person eat anyway?
I can eat three average or two large cakes. I assume that’s most people’s limit. The idea of downing stacks of pancakes is preposterous, unless you’re a growing teen with a bottomless pit, or one of those food freaks with a hollow leg, like the little Japanese guy who always wins the national hot dog eating contest and weighs, like, 120 pounds.
On the surface, all-you-can-eat seems like a big bargain. All that food for one low price! But the reality is, of course, the opposite. No matter how much you eat, it’s still just one meal; there’s no doggie bags at a buffet. And all you can eat is generally all you shouldn’t be eating, which means that what you “save” on the meal ticket, you eventually spend at the pharmacy, or the doctor’s, or on new clothes for your expanded waistline.
So who really benefits from pig-out buffets?
There have been countless studies on the all-you-can-eat phenomenon, which in the lingo of the profession is known as “AYCE.” You wonder how restaurants can make money given the astounding food waste they must have to deal with. But amazingly, they do.
First of all, AYCE buffets eliminate much of a traditional eatery’s costs. You don’t need a wait staff. The kitchen staff cooks from a daily prescribed menu and doesn’t have to spend time on individual orders, while food costs for bulk items are substantially reduced. Customer complaints, about service or food quality, are minimal.
But don’t these places lose money on patrons who either eat huge quantities or fill their plates with more than they can consume?
Not really. AYCE joints have it all down to a science. Years of experience in human eating habits result in accurate predictions of how much people will consume on any particular day, according to Michelle Gessner, senior VP of administration for Ovation Brands —formerly Buffets, Inc. — which owns over 330 buffet restaurants in 35 states. “We use far more fish products on the weekends, more salads at the beginning of the year. Meatloaf and chicken are the most popular items. And for every overeater, there are many more who will consume normal portions, so we know how much food to buy in order to minimize waste.”
There are always, of course, the exceptions. Sizzler, for instance, lost money on its AYCE nights and had to abandon them, although they still maintain an AYCE salad bar. I can understand; when I lived in Los Angeles, specifically Westwood, the Sizzler was down the street from UCLA. A group of us would always go down for AYCE night, which also happened to be a favorite spot for the famed Bruins basketball team. As this lineup of hungry 7-plus footers descended on the buffet, you knew it was all over. It was like a plague of locusts. When they got through, only the bones were left standing!
Then there was this popular restaurant, Tony Roma’s, in Pasadena. Tuesday was their AYCE ribs night. I never really took advantage of the deal, as I couldn’t pack in more than a half-rack. Oh, there were plenty of big burly guys who ordered a couple of full racks. But when, one time, I asked my waitress what was the largest amount of ribs anyone had ever consumed, she admitted that they lived in fear of this tiny Asian woman who could sit there for hours, eating rack after rack.
“She belongs in the Guinness Book,” the waitress shook her head. “You just stand there watching her and you don’t believe what you’re seeing.”
Just like the little Japanese hot dog champ, whose record, I believe, was 153 dogs! Is there something genetic going on here?
Anyway, with global hunger a growing issue, AYCE restaurants have been taking increasing heat for the food waste that is an inevitable part of their business. This has led to drastic measures being discussed, like fining patrons for food left on their plates. While it hasn’t yet happened in America, land of the food free-for-all and home of the brave overeater, other countries have stepped up to the plate — literally.
In an effort to stop food waste, the Swiss restaurant Patrizietta began charging customers five francs for failing to clean their plates. As chef Giovanni Tafuro explained, “I wanted to send a strong signal, local and global. It made me sick to see so much food being thrown out.”
In Brazil, a country that abounds in AYCE restaurants, such fines are common. And a Japanese restaurant in Australia with an AYCE sushi buffet charges extra for each piece of sushi left uneaten on a plate.
Apparently such measures are quite effective. At places with food fines, customers really tend to hold themselves in check.
It seems like the logical antidote to gastronomic overindulging, one of our country’s biggest problems. But I’d like to see the day the buffet police starts giving out tickets in America, where our spoiled, overfed populace would probably unite in protest against what they’d consider a violation of human rights.
In closing, I found a website that gives free tips for “exploiting” the AYCE experience. Among them:
1. Don’t starve yourself ahead of time. This will actually make your stomach smaller.
2. Don’t drink sodas. They’ll take up too much room in your stomach. Drink lots of water; iced water will facilitate the opening of the pylorus (the link between the stomach and the intestine) and thus help your digestion.
3. Eat the most expensive foods first, and avoid cheap fillers like bread and pasta as these fill you up quickly, reducing your chance to get value for the money.
4. Go slow with small portions. Take breaks — you can resume eating later. Remember — there’s no time limit!
5. Don’t wait until you’re home to use the bathroom. Empty out whenever you feel the urge — you’ll make room for more.
Have fun at the feed bag!