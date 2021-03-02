Hello OHJ readers!
I have been pondering what to write my first column about for several weeks now. I am humbled to have been chosen for this position, amongst the giants that have gone before me. It was a complete shock when I was offered managing editor, and it is still sinking in.
We are in the midst of a veritable renaissance here at the OHJ, with some much needed rejuvenation being pumped into the pages. All of the ten new things we have would not be possible without my team of writers. Our freelancers and staff work so hard to bring you what’s new in news on a weekly basis.
I have often heard a story that my late grandfather, Robert VanDyke, liked to tell. He used to refer to the OHJ as the “try-weekly”, because they had to try like heck to fill the pages each week. He wasn’t necessarily wrong then, but it is even more true now. It is harder to get people to agree to interviews nowadays. We do our best to keep you informed, but we do miss things, and I apologize for that.
This pandemic has necessitated that we be more creative and think outside the box when it comes to our content. Without event coverage, we have had little with which to fill the paper. We needed a change — a fresh approach, and that is how all of our new ideas were born and put into practice.
Thank you all so much for your positive and uplifting feedback on our new items — it is overwhelmingly appreciated and inspires us to keep going in this direction!
Today though, I am writing to all of you because we have lost a beloved member of our team. Jim Johnson passed away early Sunday, Feb. 28.
I have worked with Jim on PTW magazine since 2018. When I stepped up to take it over, he was right there to help. He gave me story ideas, took welcome and feature photos and kept me up-to-date on local happenings. I will treasure the many, many memories I have of working on that with him — from the harried to the hilarious! He also helped to take photos at the OHJ, and won an Michigan Press Association award for one.
Jim went by several nicknames. I always called him Jim, but many referred to him as JJ.
One of my favorite memories of him is from 2018. I was eight months pregnant with my daughter, and he asked me to give a presentation to the advertising team. I thought it was strange, but was happy to help him, as he had helped me countless times.
I remember parking in the back lot and getting out of my vehicle, only to see Jim standing on the back dock grilling! He greeted me warmly, as he always did and said he was making food for our meeting, and had brought his own grill. He encouraged me to go inside, and right after I did, the rest of my co-workers shouted “Surprise!
They had organized and thrown a surprise baby shower for me. There was a giant pink box full of gifts and an assortment of food and desserts. I am still overwhelmed by their kindness in doing that for me. Another surprise occurred when my husband dropped by during the shower to ask me a question — he walked in and they got to surprise him too! He said he had no idea the shower was going on, and just happened to be in the area, so he decided to stop by.
Once our daughter was born, I would bring her into the office sometimes when I was working. Jim always offered to help hold her or rock her if she was fussy, and she really took to him.
Last November, we had a surprise birthday party for staff writer, John Cavanagh. I brought my three children, and when I walked in the front door, there was Jim, huddled in the supply closet with a massive bouquet of balloons! He reminded me of Carl from the movie “Up”. He immediately and quietly asked my sons to come over to him, and he handed them the balloons and the cupcakes we had for John. We all walked up to John and shouted “Happy Birthday!”
Jim was such an upbeat and personable guy, and he had amazing stories to tell. I am blessed that I was able to know him, and that I was at the office on the last day he came to visit this past January.
I will always remember Jim with a camera around his neck, grilling on the back dock or holding a huge bunch of balloons — he will truly be missed!