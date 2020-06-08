Summer is just around the corner, and for me, that means hot dogs.
If you’re a regular reader of this column, you know I love hot dogs. I’ve written about them more than once. They’re not only my ultimate comfort food—they’re my drug of choice. I’ll take them any day over alcohol, or Valium, or Oxy. Why? Because they make me feel good.
So yesterday I developed a craving for bagel dogs.
If you’ve never had a bagel dog, well, they’re basically corn dogs except that instead of the corn meal covering, they’re wrapped in a bagel. They’re usually kosher hot dogs like Hebrew National or Nathan’s, which are simultaneously the best and the worst dogs—best because there’s nothing like their wonderful flavor and worst because they’ve got enough fat in them to plug an artery on the spot. But that’s the sad fact about fat—it’s what makes everything taste so good. If you’ve ever had a low or no-fat dog, you know what I’m talking about. Yecch!
Out here, you can only get bagel dogs frozen. If you’re lucky enough to live in New York or Los Angeles, you can get them hot from the oven in a Jewish deli. When I lived in L.A., I’d go down to Nathan’s Hot Dogs on Lake Street in Pasadena, where I could get an authentic Nathan’s bagel dog and an espresso and sit outside on a lovely patio under the palm trees, enjoying my breakfast or lunch in true California style. In these parts, however, the only place I’ve been able to track down bagel dogs is Sam’s Club, in the frozen food section, which poses a problem as they’re in a big box too large for my small freezer.
So anyway, yesterday afternoon I went to my local mecca, Hansen’s, which has all sorts of exotic and hard-to-find items. But their manager had never heard of bagel dogs, although she offered to order them for me. Unfortunately, when you have a craving, it’s on-the-spot gratification or nothing. So I hopped in the car and drove to Wal-Mart in Ludington, but all they had were corn dogs and Bagel Bites, those itty bitty bagel pizzas. I also checked out Meijer, but no go. I didn’t want just a hot dog on a bun, because when I get a craving, it’s very precise. I would have settled for a pretzel dog but they didn’t have any of those either. So I went home empty-handed and contented myself with some of my homemade potato salad (recipe in today’s Cookin’ with Crain) and a ham sandwich.
For me, my hot dog obsession is weird because, as I’ve mentioned many times, I’ve been a gourmet cook for years and used to cater in Los Angeles, and I wrote the popular Knack Vegetable Cookbook, a nationally published compendium of 100 beautifully illustrated vegetable recipes with variations. So why, when I can create a superb carrot ginger cream soup, or coq au vin, or pork chops Milanese with a marsala reduction in less than an hour, would hot dogs of all things be at the top of my favorite foods list?
I’m not totally sure, but a lot of it has to do with memories.
Hot dogs are what I call an associative food. They go along with certain places and events. Ball games, amusement parks, family barbecues, summer festivals—hot dogs are simply an integral part of these experiences. That’s undoubtedly why my hot dog craving becomes more acute at this time of year. I can’t imagine going to the county fair, or a July Fourth wing ding, or a picnic, or a campfire cookout and not having a hot dog. One bite and I’m transported back to the carefree summers of my childhood.
And when my dad would bring home a late night treat, it was usually “hots” from Don & Bob’s, Vic & Irv’s, or Harry’s, smothered in spicy sauce and onions, and my brother and I were allowed to come downstairs in our pajamas and join our parents for a thrilling adventure in past bedtime gorging.
Back in those days, nobody dreamed for a second that hot dogs were actually in the lethal category of bad food. Yes, by all nutritional accounts, they’re one of the top 10 worst foods ever invented. They’re loaded with nitrates and salt and other evils. A few years ago, for instance, USA Today ran the headline, “Doctors Group Says Hot Dogs as Dangerous as Cigarettes.”
“Instead of grouping hot dogs with Mom and apple pie, a national medical group wants you to consider them as bad for your health as cigarettes,” the article reported. “The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a Washington, D.C., group that promotes preventive medicine and a vegan diet, unveiled a billboard with the advisory: ‘Warning: Hot dogs can wreck your health.’”
Not that Americans are quaking in their boots. According to statistics, we spend a yearly average of more than $1 billion dollars on hot dogs just at the grocery store alone. Add ballparks and restaurants and fast food joints and carnivals and all the other places hot dogs pop up, and no wonder the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council is one of the fattest and happiest organizations on the planet.
Even though they’re probably right, I try not to let the food alarmists get to me because I just love my dogs. It’s like the women who fall in love with those charming serial killers. They know these guys are bad for them, but they’re just so irresistible. So they close their eyes to the truth and even make all sorts of excuses for the monsters.
I’m good at hot dog excuses. Oh, turkey dogs are OK. They hardly have any fat or calories. Or, hot dogs are a good source of protein and we all need protein, right? Or, I’m not having a loaded dog—I only put mustard and onions on it, and how harmless can you get?
Yet if I’m honest, I have to admit that I also like my franks smothered in chili sauce and cheese, and for every turkey dog I’ve consumed, I’ve probably had 100 kosher dogs so chock full of fat grams you might as well be drinking a glass of grease.
In Rochester, N.Y., where I grew up, we have, hands down, the best hot dogs in the world: Texas, the “red” dogs, and Porkers, the “whites.” These varieties are unique to upstate New York. You can go anywhere in the area and get a Texas or a Porker with a special hot sauce that you’ll never find anywhere else, and that’s so delicious you’ll dream about it for years. The closest I’ve come out here to that sauce is G & L in Muskegon, which is interesting because the guys who started G & L were Greek, and the Rochester hot dog sauce came from the large Greek community there. (These guys will never give out their recipes, but I think the secret is cinnamon.)
But I’m no hot dog snob. I can be quite happy with the 99 cent dogs at the gas station. And every year, Hansen’s usually does some sort of weekend fundraiser for a good cause, handing out 25 cent hot dogs, and you better believe I’m there. Me, the gourmand. Try and explain it.
When all is said and done, I’m not truly convinced that hot dogs are all that bad for you. The Food Network is always doing episodes like “Hot Dog Paradise” and other explorations of the country’s best dogs, and at this one diner somewhere down South, I think, there was this old guy who’d been eating his hot dogs every day for 80 years and didn’t look any the worse for it. Of course, he could be some sort of genetic freak, like the guy who’s eaten Big Macs every day for practically his whole life and isn’t dead yet.
Anyway, that’s my hot dog story. If you’ve got one you’d like to share, or a tip on where to find a great dog, please feel free to contact me. My quest is never ending!