Can you believe Thanksgiving is next week?
And can you believe it’s still fall? At this moment, I’m sitting here looking out my office window at a virtual white-out. Sure, it’s Nov. 17, and we’ve technically got over a month until winter’s official takeover. But the arctic blast has already arrived, and it feels like Thanksgiving has passed us by, and we’re in the middle of icy January.
Why is winter in Michigan so greedy? It gobbles up half of fall and outstays its welcome until May. We get maybe three weeks of spring, summer whooshes by in a flash, we’re just getting used to the fall and bang!
On grumpy days like this, the best way to cheer myself up is to think about cooking, my favorite activity next to eating. And if there’s any cooking I particularly love, it’s my Thanksgiving menu.
Even though I consider myself a creative cook with an adventurous soul, when it comes to Thanksgiving, I want my good old turkey dinner, period. I don’t care if the gravy comes packaged, the green beans from a can, and the pumpkin pie is Mrs. Smith’s. Thanksgiving just wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without those time-honored culinary trips down Memory Lane.
So, I’m not impressed by all those new takes on Thanksgiving that you see on the Food Network and other cooking channels.
We live in a day and age when everything, it seems, has to be kicked up just to keep a jaded society’s interest. It’s a world of constant updates and ever-increasing stimulation. So, if the idea of a traditional turkey dinner bores you, just turn on the tube, where you can find everything from Spicy Buffalo-style Turkey and habanero cornbread to a Cajun Thanksgiving where everything is fried–including the cranberry sauce. Dessert better be Pepto Bismol Pie!
Anyway, through the years I’ve shared a number of my Thanksgiving recipes with you. This year, because I’ve had requests to reprint my turkey basting sauce, dressing, and cranberry sauce, I’ll be happy to oblige. I also have another dish to add to the table. They’re all easy, delicious and will put zing in your menu without sacrificing tradition.
Turkey Basting Sauce
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Ingredients:
One 10-12 lb. turkey
1 c. orange juice
2 Tbsp. brown sugar
4 Tbsp. melted butter
¼ c. soy sauce
Preparation
Pour basting sauce over turkey and roast according to directions. Baste turkey several times during roasting. Note: you’ll be using some of the drippings for the dressing (recipe follows).
Mushroom Oyster Dressing
Serves 8 or more, depending on the number of other dishes
Ingredients:
8 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced (you can use canned if you want)
2 Tbsp. olive oil
6 Tbsp. butter, melted
1 medium onion, chopped
½ c. celery, chopped
½ c. carrots, grated (if you’re pressed for time, you can buy the pre-shredded carrots in the produce section, but they won’t be as sweet)
1 Tbsp. chopped or minced garlic, raw or from jar
1 small can oysters (regular, not smoked)
5 c. whole or cracked wheat bread, toasted and cut into cubes
1 ½ c. Rice-a-Roni Long Grain and Wild Rice mix, cooked
¾ c. chopped pecans
½ c. chopped water chestnuts
¼-½ tsp coarsely ground pepper
1 tsp. seasoned salt
1 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary
1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
1 tsp, chopped fresh sage
1/3 c. chopped fresh parsley
1 c. chicken broth
½ c. milk
¼ c. white wine
2 eggs, beaten
Turkey drippings
Preparation
Butter a 9-by-13-inch casserole or baking dish. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Melt 6 Tbsp. butter and cool.
Chop mushrooms. In large skillet, heat olive oil and add mushrooms, onion, carrots, and celery. Saute 5 minutes. Add garlic and brown, 30 seconds. Remove from heat.
In large mixing bowl, combine toasted bread, oysters, rice mix, melted butter, broth, milk, wine and eggs. Add mushroom mixture, pecans, water chestnuts, parsley and other herbs. Mix well, adding more salt and pepper to taste if desired. Turn into casserole dish.
Cover and bake at 375 degrees for about 45 minutes, basting with the turkey drippings several times. Remove cover and bake 15 minutes longer to brown.
Crainberry Sauce
Now there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Ocean Spray–they’ve been doing cranberry sauce for something like 100 years, and it’s always reliable. But my “Crainberry” sauce is an entirely different experience and it’s super easy, so why not give it a try?
Ingredients:
1 12 oz. bag whole cranberries
1 c. water
½ c. each white and brown sugar
1 Tbsp. apricot jam
½ c. fresh orange, peeled and cut into small chunks
2 Tbsp. candied ginger, cut into small pieces
1/8 tsp. each cinnamon and Allspice (you may want to use ¼ tsp. but taste first)
Preparation
Boil cranberries and water until the berries pop, around 10 minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients and simmer a little longer, 5-10 minutes, until ginger is getting soft. Remove from heat and cool; refrigerate until ready to serve.
And when it comes to side dishes, how about being daring with an asparagus and ham rarebit? Now, if you’ve always wondered what the heck rarebit is, join everyone else. The famous dish known as Welsh Rarebit is actually a misnomer for Welsh Rabbit, and nobody really knows how it became part of culinary history. A Welsh Rabbit is essentially toast and cheese, no rabbit–sort of like mock turtle soup. But the common “rarebit” recipe is a cheese sauce made with milk, beer, and various other ingredients, served over toast. Whatever–rabbit or rarebit–I modestly declare my version an outstanding addition to the brunch or Thanksgiving table.
Ingredients:
¼ lb. deli honey ham
1 lb. fresh asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces (I know asparagus isn’t in season but you can still find it in the produce section. Or you can use frozen cut asparagus.)
1 ½ c. milk
½ c. beer ( you can substitute milk if you want but the beer really adds flavor}
3 Tbsp. butter or margarine
2 Tbsp. flour
¾ c. shredded sharp cheddar
½ tsp. seasoned salt
½ tsp. coarsely ground pepper
2 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. spicy brown or Dijon mustard
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Preparation
Cut ham into small pieces. Steam asparagus pieces in a skillet with water or microwave until tender/crisp.
In a quart saucepan, melt the butter and whisk in the flour to make a roux. Slowly add the milk, stirring until blended. Add beer and heat on medium until mixture has thickened and begins to bubble. Turn down to simmer and stir in the remaining ingredients.
Start with ½ c. of cheese and add more to taste if desired. Simmer for a few more minutes. If the sauce seems too thick, add a little more milk or water. Add the ham. Serve over toast, English muffins, biscuits, or toasted croissant halves.
Have a great Thanksgiving!