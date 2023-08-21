The other day, I had a sore throat. This was unusual for me. If I ever got one, it was almost always associated with muscle aches, a temp and a general feeling of malaise. But this time, it was just the sore throat. Weird.
So, what did I do to relieve it? Gargle with salt water? Put Vicks Vapo Rub in the humidifier and breathe in the miracle of menthol? Or, take my grandmother’s remedy of hot tea, sugar, lemon and a friendly jolt of whiskey?
Nope. I opened the drawer of my nightstand and grabbed the box that’s stood the test of time — Luden’s Wild Cherry Cough Drops.
When you were a kid, Luden’s was, besides getting out of school, the only good thing about getting sick. Those cough drops were delicious. I loved the Wild Cherry and Honey Licorice flavors. There were also two other time-tested brands: Smith Brothers — remember those two old geezers on the package, with their long beards?—and Pine Brothers. Smith Brothers offered three basic flavors — Wild Cherry, Black Licorice and Minted Menthol. Pine Brothers was the innovative competitor with the soft drops — chewy like gum drops. They came in Wild Cherry and Natural Honey.
How well I remember lying in bed, sucking away on a cough drop. My mom always warned my brother and me to let the drops dissolve, and not crunch or chew them. “They’re not candy,” she’d remind us sternly. “They’re medicine.”
Ha! Tell that to the Marines. The only thing that separated cough drops from candy was marketing ingenuity. In fact, when they first came out, way back in the mid-19th century, cough drops were packaged as “cough candy.” But who cared? Let our parents believe in the comforting fantasy that they were giving us something that was good for us. We kids knew better.
I tried to let a drop dissolve in my mouth, but after a minute I just had to crunch it. Then I had another one — why not? I could down the whole box if I wanted to. My parents were long gone. There was no one to answer to. I felt liberated from the shackles of good sense.
I checked the ingredients, just for fun. I remembered that the “active” ingredient of Luden’s was glycerine, which is nothing more than a sweet, colorless and odorless liquid, but which sounds ever so vaguely medicinal. On this package, however, the active ingredient was pectin.
Pectin? The thickener you use in preserves? Brother! That’s about as medicinal as strawberry jam!
The main thing about Luden’s, I realized, and all the other cough drops, was their comfort value. They gave you a moment of pleasure in the midst of your misery. In addition to tasting good, they did soothe your throat, if only for the brief time they were in your mouth. Of course, a Lifesaver would probably have done the same thing. But cough drops have the whiff of gravitas.
I decided to research the history of America’s cough drop industry. And guess what? William H. Luden, William and Andrew Smith, and J. Herman Pine all started out as…candy makers. Surprise.
Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, Luden was an entrepreneurial prodigy. At 15, he quit school and became an apprentice candy maker. Five years later, in 1879, he set up his own operation in his mom’s kitchen. All it took was a coal burning stove and 30 pounds of sugar for the Luden’s name to be born.
Luden was always looking for new worlds to conquer. In those days, people relied on menthol, which they carried around in vials, for cough and throat relief. Luden joined forces with a local pharmacist and came up with a new invention: the menthol cough drop. Then the whiz kid developed a brilliant marketing strategy. He gave away free samples of his product to railroad men, who soon made them famous, through word of mouth advertising, across the country.
By 1900, Luden’s was a multi-million dollar enterprise that sold, in addition to cough drops, over 500 varieties of candy throughout the world. Over the years, it’s been bought and sold numerous times. As for William Luden, he lived to the ripe old age of 90 — a testament to the healing power of sugar?
Brothers William and Andrew Smith founded their candy business in Poughkeepsie, New York. in 1847. One day they got a recipe for throat lozenges and whipped it up into their best-selling brand of “cough candy.” By 1866, Smith Brothers was a hugely successful business that inspired many imitators, like “Schmitt Brothers,” “Smythe Sisters,” and — how cheeky — even other Smith Brothers. To establish their supremacy, the brothers put their own pictures — they did indeed sport those long, flowing beards — on their packages of cough drops.
In 1870, German confectioner Herman Pine and his brother opened their candy store in Philadelphia and began advertising “Pine Brothers Glycerine Tablets,” a product that Herman developed to soothe his own sore throat. The addition of gum acacia to the recipe resulted in the new and unique “Pine Brothers Softish Throat Drops.”
Herman Pine was a humble soul. All he was interested in, he maintained, was helping humanity. “I have discovered something,” he wrote, “which will give quick throat relief to thousands afflicted as I was. Perhaps I won’t make much money out of this. But I can make people happy, and that’s more important than money.”
Little did Herman suspect that happiness could buy money — lots and lots of it. Today, Pine Brothers Softish Cough Drops are still around, 147 years later. So are Luden’s, which was bought by Prestige Brands. And Smith Brothers is owned by Lane Brands.
Just a warning — A few years back, Luden’s came out with a new flavor — watermelon. It’s definitely not up to the old standards. I’m sticking to wild cherry.
You just can’t tamper with 144 years of doing it right.