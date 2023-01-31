As all my regular readers know, I love to cook. For several years, you read my Cookin’ with Crain column. Many of you have purchased my cookbook, Vegetable Cooking, part of Globe Pequot Press’s Knack Make It Easy series. For me, cooking is both a hobby and a passion. I love to create delicious dishes, and I love feeding people.
But for, oh, the last 10 years or so, I’ve had a troubled relationship with meat. Don’t let the Vegetable Cookbook mislead you. I’m not a vegetarian, and the cookbook contains both vegetable entrees and meat, poultry and fish recipes using vegetables. Nonetheless, I have felt increasingly guilty about where my beef bourguignon or chicken primavera or veal piccata comes from: the slaughterhouse.
What opened my eyes, and heart, to this reality of which I’ve been aware, of course, all my life? What exactly was it that made me feel awful, after years of cooking, to think of sweet, gentle animals being killed for my eating pleasure?
I think the biggest influence on me has been all the veterinarian shows that have flooded TV in the last decade. The Incredible Doctor Pol, Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, The Vet Life, Heartland Docs DVM, Critter Fixers: Country Vets, Dr. Jeff, Rocky Mountain Vet…That’s just a sample of the numerous series on the Animal Planet and Discovery Wild channels that give you an up close and personal glimpse into the vet world.
Up until I became an avid fan of veterinary viewing, the only experience I had with vets involved my cats and my Chihuahua. In other words, small animals. But there’s a whole other dimension of the vet life that these shows reveal: the large animal practice. In rural areas, vets like Dr. Jan Pol of central Michigan, Alaskan vet Dr. Michelle Oakley, or Critter Fixers, featuring down south docs and best buds Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson are always on the go to farms and wildlife preserves to tend to horses, cows, pigs and even wolves, camels and llamas with medical issues.
After watching enough of these programs–my favorite is The Incredible Dr. Pol–I have become an expert in diagnosing everything from pneumonia to LDA and RDA–left or right displaced abomasum–in cattle, choke in horses, polio in goats…why, you’d think I was born in a barn and raised on alfalfa. In reality, I’m city born and bred and can count on one hand the times I’ve encountered a horse or a cow.
What I can’t quite get my head around is how these vets and farmers can give their all to saving livestock–particularly newborns–when they know that these adorable animals that they care for and grow to love will soon be butchered. In countless episodes, vets and farm families rejoice at the birth of an adorable little calf or piglet which, in a few months, will be headed to the chopping block.
The oddest thing, to me, is the 4-H phenomenon. Little kids care for an animal from birth, training it for competition at the county fair, where it will be auctioned off and…offed. The kids often refer to their calf or pig or kid as “my best friend.” How they can let their best friend go to market is pretty much unfathomable to me. But I know that 4-H is an integral part of growing up on farms, and that children are counseled in the importance of raising stock for food and the necessity of differentiating between pets and “eating animals.”
I, however, have so grown to love the calves and lambs I’m introduced to on the vet shows that I can no longer bring myself to eat veal or lamb. It’s hard enough to buy beef and chicken after getting to know Butch the steer and Phoebe the hen, but I just haven’t been able to make the big leap to total vegetarianism quite yet.
Guess what, though? I may not have to if the item I caught on the news a few weeks ago is the wave of the future: lab-grown meat.
Yes, that’s burgers, ribs, wings, you name it, straight from your local petri dish.
Lab-grown meat, aka cultivated or cultured meat, is real meat that’s grown directly from animal cells. According to Eric Schuzle, vice-president of product and regulation at UPSIDE Foods, we’re talking about “real meat, made without the need to raise and slaughter animals.”
This isn’t just biotech babble. Cultivated meat has actually been around for at least 10 years. In 2013 a team at the University of Maastricht unveiled the first hamburger gleaned from bovine stem cells. Now, at the time, this culinary wonder wasn’t in the working man’s budget, as it cost over $300,000 to create.( It should have been named the Elon Muskburger!) But within two years, the cost was shaved down to a piddling $11.36.
So what exactly is the process? Well, it’s really nothing new. According to the LiveScience website, “Lab-grown meat is made by using the more-than-100-year-old technique of in vitro muscle tissue growth.
“‘The process of making cultivated meat is similar to brewing beer, in that this is an industrial cell culture process based upon well-hewn fermentation technology,’ says Eric Schuzle. ‘However, instead of growing yeast or bacteria, we grow animal cells. We start by taking a small amount of cells from high-quality livestock animals, like a cow or chicken, and then figure out which of those cells have the ability to multiply and form delicious meat food products.
“‘From there, we put the cells in a clean-and-controlled environment and provide them with the essential nutrients they need to naturally replicate and mature. In essence, we can recreate the conditions that naturally exist inside an animal’s body so that the cells can continue growing. Once the meat is ready, we harvest it, process it like conventional meat products, and then package, cook or otherwise prepare it for consumption.’”
They say you absolutely can’t tell the difference between cultivated and slaughtered meat. The beef tastes just like beef. The pork tastes just like pork. The chicken tastes just like chicken. That’s because cultivated meat is real meat. The big question is, would you eat it?
Why not? Apparently, you’re not sacrificing flavor or texture. Not having to raise so much livestock saves the environment billions in water and feed costs and the huge reduction in greenhouse gasses. Best of all, animals won’t be killed. It sounds like a win-win all round.
Online, I saw a photo of lab meat in a test tube. It was ground beef, and it looked exactly like what you’d buy at the supermarket.
One question: can they grow a whole cow?
If so…wholly cow!