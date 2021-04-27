I recently had the week from hell. Everything, and I mean everything, went wrong.
It began with my washing machine, which decided to quit in the middle of a load. It started making these alarming noises that sounded like grunts, as if the washer were straining to work. Then the grunts would stop, and I’d hear a little water sloshing around, giving me hope. But then the grunts started again and everything ground to a halt.
Oh, happy day. Not only was I stuck with a pile of soaking-wet clothes, but this was the second time this had happened in just three months. The first time I had to get a repairman from Muskegon, who put in a new lid-lock mechanism, which took all of 45 seconds to install. Adding travel time and labor, the bill came to $200. To me, it was a scandal, considering that my machine, a GE with all the bells and whistles, was only around five years old. Heck, the good old-fashioned washer I used to have lasted around 20 years.
“Not anymore,” my sister-in-law observed. “Today you’re lucky to get eight years on any appliance.”
It’s what they call “planned obsolescence,” a somewhat maniacal economic strategy that’s been around since the early 1930s. The idea is simple. Make things that break down after a certain period, forcing the owner to either buy new parts or a new thing altogether, thus insuring a steady flow of goods and services in our consumer-driven society.
Anyway, the washer took a powder again two weeks ago, and this time I’d had it. I decided to buy a new one, as close to the old-fashioned ones as I could get. No fancy cycles and noises and lights. Just a couple of dials and a buzz when it’s done.
“Good luck,” said my sister-in-law. “I don’t think you can even find them anymore.”
Well, I did, at Home Depot. A Maytag, as basic as they come. Remembering the old commercials with the Maytag repairman who never had anything to do because Maytags never break down, I grabbed it. I expected to pay maybe $400, but those were prices from two years ago. Today the washer was $674. With tax, delivery and hookup, $752. Ouch.
But the washer disaster was only the beginning. The same day, my bathroom light went out. No big deal, you say? Just put in a new bulb? Well, I did and nothing happened. At the same time, when I went into my office and turned on the light, it began to flicker and flash like a strobe light. Then it went dead. To top it all off, when I went into the kitchen to make dinner, the light above the stove was also out.
Frantic, I called my brother and sister-in-law, who are experts in everything home-related. “There’s a short somewhere,” they surmised. Great. I called an electrician friend, but he’s so booked up that he can’t even check things out for another two weeks. The only bright light—ha ha—in all of this is that the stove only needed a new bulb.
By the end of the week my toaster oven died, my TV stopped working — a cable issue that got resolved — and the only drawer I have in my ancient kitchen, where I store all my utensils, fell off the tracks and onto the floor. Things seemed to get back on track—ha ha—when a friend came over and fixed it, but as soon as he left it fell out again.
I was totally feeling sorry for myself when an old pal in Los Angeles sent me this little gem on Facebook.
How to Have a Happy Day. 1. Slow down. 2. Say thank you. 3. Smile. 4. Take a deep breath. 5. Compliment someone. 6. Appreciate small things. 7. Focus on awesomeness. 8. Notice three things you are grateful for.
Now, generally I’m not impressed by simplistic wisdom, doled out in endless internet cliches. But suddenly it occurred to me that even though I’d heard all this a million times — had I ever listened?
I stopped to think of three things I have to be grateful for. Well, my life. That I don’t have COVID, that I hadn’t been killed or maimed in that terrible ATV accident I had five years ago, that I’ve made it to 70 without keeling over. My friends and family, who have been a wonderful support system for me. The fact that I still have summer and mini-golf to look forward to.
I took a deep breath, managed a smile, and told myself that all the annoying things that had happened in the past seven days were merely transitory. The new washer was coming. The electrical issue would be resolved. The kitchen drawer would get fixed. Meanwhile I have a home, which many people don’t, and my own washer and dryer, which many people don’t, and all sorts of things that I take for granted, but which others less fortunate would be ecstatic to possess.
By this time, I was a lot calmer. I said a special thank-you to God for being patient with my whining and kissed each one of my six cats on their little heads, in appreciation for small things.
And yes, I’m happy. Or at least happier. But if I ever have to call the Maytag Man…