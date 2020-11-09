The other day I was watching an entry in that great classic movie series, Dr. Kildare, which ran from 1938 to 1942. There were nine films in all, starring the dynamic duo of handsome young Lew Ayres as Jimmy Kildare and Lionel Barrymore as his mentor, crusty, fusty old Dr. Gillespie.
It’s a fascinating look into a long lost past that’s nonetheless as relevant as ever. Even though medicine has galloped forward eons and the social conventions of 80 years ago often seem too quaint for belief, relationships never change, and the interplay between Kildare and Gillespie never gets old. The scripts are wonderful, sizzling with a combination of hilarious repartee and tenderness, and the acting is snappy but never sappy.
The episode I happened to tune in to was the first, Young Dr. Kildare. As it opens, Kildare’s parents are eagerly awaiting his return home after graduating med school. His dad, Dr. Stephen Kildare, has been the only doctor in the little town of Danford, Conn. for some 200 years and is prouder than proud that his son will be joining him in his practice. What’s really funny about old movies is that parents always seem ancient. Dr. Stephen must be at least 70, and his wife, Martha, is about as old. When you do the math, they could be the grandparents of their 25-year-old son. But that’s the way it always was back then in the movies. Today’s parents would look like toddlers by comparison.
Dr. and Mrs. Kildare are preparing to greet Jimmy at the train station. They’re all a-fluster getting ready—it must have taken Mother Kildare five hours to prepare herself, from getting the elaborate hair style of the day just right and struggling into her whale-bone corset and stockings (with seams!), to choosing the right fancy dress, “putting on her face,” etc. etc. Then there were the white gloves that were a necessary part of every woman’s attire, and, most important—the hat. A woman’s hat was not only a head covering or a fashion symbol—it was a personality statement. A well-dressed gal of 1938 would have possessed an army of hats for any and all occasions, even time of day.
And it was no different for men. While the male of the species didn’t have the range of millinery expression allowed the ladies, there were a variety of men’s hats that would clue the world in to what kind of a guy you were. Fedora, trilby, Homberg, derby, walking hat, ivy cap, boater…were you staid? Jaunty? Aristocratic? Outdoorsy? A nice guy? A rake? Your hat would reveal the inner you.
So Mom and Pop Kildare are rushing out the door—“Hurry, we’ll be late!”—when the good doctor suddenly realizes something is amiss. “My hat!” he gasps, putting his hand to his head. “My hat!” And he races back inside, returning with a proper Homburg firmly in place. Mother breathes a sigh of relief. Just imagine if they’d gotten to the station on time, only to realize that her distinguished husband was hatless? It was too awful a thought.
Yes, those were the days when you never went out without a hat. Up until the mid-1960s, hat making was one of the country’s most flourishing industries. I remember that my grandfather never left the house without his hat, and my grandmother was fondly known in the family as the Duchess of Hats. Nana Annie just loved hats, the bigger the better. She was a heavy woman, but she always dressed with great style, and her hats were large and grand. It was a lot of fun to accompany her downtown to the millinery shop, where I got to try on hats with her.
The street scenes of the old movies basically looked like a sea of hats. How different it is today. Oh, people still wear hats, but more for utility than fashion. Wool hats and caps protect in cold wet weather. But the hats of yesteryear are a vanished breed. In the old movies, they’re absolutely crazy. Some sport feathers a foot high. Some are feminized top hats with veils. The fur pillbox was wildly popular. One style, a big circle with red, white and blue inner circles, looks like a dart board. Another that I’ve seen in many 40s films is one I refer to as the Garbage Can Lid. It looks just like one and is pretty much just as big.
If you saw someone walking down the street today sporting such headgear, you’d screech to a halt. They’d look weird. But 60, 70 or 80 years ago, the opposite would be true. People would stare at you in shock if you weren’t wearing a hat; the more flamboyant the better.
The waning of the hat’s popularity has been traced to, believe it or not, President John F. Kennedy, whose dislike of hats was legendary. One of his most memorable features was his gorgeous thick head of hair, and that’s because he preferred not to have it covered. I remember Inauguration Day 1960, when Kennedy wore the traditional top hat to the ceremony, only to remove it when he gave his inauguration speech, to the shock and awe of the country. “The impact of this gesture was noticed largely by the young baby boomers, who wished to resist the conformity of their parents and pave their own way,” states an article, “The Decline of the Hat in American Culture,” on the American Hat Maker’s website. “This decision is most widely regarded as the single most impactful event pertaining to the popularity of wearing hats.” Add to that the emergence of “hippie” culture and—here’s a curious fact—the booming popularity of hair spray to go with the “big” women’s hair styles of the 1960s—and the hat was on its way to becoming an anachronism.
I’ll close with a funny story. Back in the 1980s, when I was on the staff of the L.A. Weekly in Los Angeles, I did a story on a young woman who, determined to bring hats back, had started her own millinery business. She was so happy with the article I wrote that she sent me a gift. I’ll never forget the day FedEx arrived with a big box from this woman, I forget her name. The note on the box read, “Here’s a little something for Easter.”
I figured it was a hat, and I was right. But it wasn’t for me. I dug through a mountain of tissue paper and unearthed a tiny little hat—for my cat, Snicky.
It was the most adorable creation. It was a straw hat with a brim and a lovely lace border accented by tiny roses. There were lace ties to secure it under Snicky’s chin. The only problem was, while this woman knew how to make hats for people, she wasn’t quite as adept when it came to cats, and there were no ear holes.
A minor inconvenience. I corralled Snicky and while my husband held her down, I tied the hat on her. While Bob and I were screaming with laughter, Snicky was growling and squirming. Oh, how she hated that hat! Naturally, every time someone came over we’d haul out the hat, and Snicky valiantly tried to pull it off. We did manage to get one picture of her, glowering under the wide brim. Eventually, realizing the futility of her protests, she’d grudgingly acquiesce whenever she saw the hat coming, submitting to her humiliation with resigned growls and hisses.
And that’s the tale of the Cat in the Hat.