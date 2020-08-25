As many of you will recall, my mom, Hazel, passed away in 2016. She was 95, almost 96—just a few years away from her oft stated goal of living to be 100.
It was really funny. She got the idea when she was at Cherry Blossom Manor from a woman named Millie.
Millie was constantly telling everyone that she was 95 years old, had never been to a doctor in her life, and intended to make it to 100. Hazel was impressed and would chime in, “Oh, so do I!”
Once, after hearing this declaration for the 50th time, I rolled my eyes and Hazel caught me. “What’s the matter, Mary Beth?” she slyly inquired. “Don’t you want me hanging around that long?”
Well, of course I did. And I really thought she would.
When she turned 95, and my brother and I gave her a party, she was already planning ahead, demanding, “And what are you going to do for my 100th birthday?”
I took her hand. “There’ll be a party like this town has never seen.”
“Really?” Her face lit up. “What will we do?”
“Well, there’ll be a big parade, and a golden coach with four white horses in golden plumes, and you’ll be sitting in the coach, waving to the crowd.”
Hazel laughed delightedly. “You know,” she mused, “That sounds like me!”
She died 10 months later and I have to be honest—I was really surprised. Because my indomitable mother had been so certain that she’d make it to the century mark, I believed it too. I kept thinking, “You weren’t supposed to die. It’s too early!” I know that sounds crazy, her being 95, but the truth is, whatever age a parent is when death comes, it’s too early. Young or old, the loss is always profound.
Anyway, Aug. 28 would have been Hazel’s 100th birthday. Some months ago, my sister-in-law found this photo in a trunk of family memorabilia. The woman in the center is my Nana Annie, Hazel’s mother. The girl on the left is Hazel’s older sister, my Aunt Helen and the little girl is Hazel, aged three.
Wasn’t she cute? I love the chubby little face and the solemn, serious expression, as if she knows she’s posing for posterity. The year would have been 1923. Imagine what was going on in the world—the things Hazel was witnessing, and all the things she witnessed from 1920 to 2020.
1923 was the year Howard Carter opened King Tut’s burial chamber. It was the year the first home game was played at Yankee Stadium, between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Over in Germany, Hitler got things rolling with the notorious Beer Hall Putsch. In 1923, insulin was first used in the treatment of diabetes.
Ladies’ fashions were shockingly cool. Bolero dresses, twill suits, dashing silk shirts and saucy wool wraps were in. It was the age of hats—the cloche, the poque, the toque, all sporting tall feathers. In the shoe department, the sport oxford and combination spat boot made an impressive fashion statement.
And the best-dressed girls didn’t get their clothes off the racks. When she was old enough, Hazel was taken to Kovner’s dress shop, where she and her sisters had their measurements on file and their wardrobes were custom- made by Elsie Kovner, a top dressmaker. I actually remember Kovner’s, a little shop in the fashionable district of Rochester, N.Y., which was still in operation through the mid-1960s.
What was Hazel’s home like? Well, in 1923 it probably didn’t have a radio yet—I remember one of those big mahogany standing models at my grandparents’ house that they would have bought in the 1940s, but radio didn’t become popular in the home until the 1930s. And no TV for another 30 years or so. The central features of the parlor of 1923 would have been a piano and the Victrola or “talking machine,” the record player of the time, with the big amplifying horn.
The kitchen probably would have had a fabulous multi- purpose Dutch Kitchen, a huge apparatus with cabinets and shelves that held everything from your flour, sugar and everyday ingredients to your mixing bowls, pots and pans, with a working surface and a convenient flour dispenser.
There would have been one of those big porcelain sinks, and probably a wood range or Wedgewood gas stove—state of the art in those days. And of course, an ice box—my grandmother didn’t get a refrigerator until 1936, the year the family moved into a beautiful custom- designed house that was, for a time, one of the model homes of Rochester.
There were no big supermarkets—just small local grocery stores. And my grandmother rarely frequented those.
Instead, the vegetable man, butter and egg man and meat man delivered their wares to her house in their horse-drawn carts. Hazel once told me that one of her earliest memories was waking up in the early morning to the sound of horses’ hooves clattering on the cobblestone street.
How much did things cost in 1923? Well, a loaf of bread was 9 cents. A gallon of milk was 54 cents. A sirloin steak would set you back 39 cents, a pound of potatoes 9 cents and a pound of butter was a shocking 45 cents. A first class stamp was 2 cents and gas was 11 cents per gallon.
Wow—was life ever cheap! Actually, not exactly. When you figure that the average income was a little over $2,000, the cost of living was much higher than it is today. Imagine—a new Victrola ran you $150, a whopping 7.5 percent of the average man’s salary.
Today, if you were buying a CD player on an average income of $50,000, the equivalent would be $3,750!
When Hazel was born, in 1920, Woodrow Wilson was president. She just missed the influenza pandemic of 1918, but her sister Helen and her parents would have lifetime memories of it. She lived through the Great Depression, and WWII was the defining period of her life.
She’d often refer to “the war” as if it was the only war that had ever been fought, and would classify events in her life according to “before the war” or “after the war.”
She met my dad, Emil Gersten, a Jewish refugee from Vienna, just before the war. He went into the army in 1941, returned in 1945, and they were married in 1946.
My twin brother and I were born in 1951. Hazel’s father, my Papa Louie died in 1972, at 92; her mother, my Nana Annie in 1976, at 90. My father died in 1988.
My brother and I went off to college, got married and started new lives far from home—he in Michigan, I in California. Although we visited Rochester as often as we could, the house was painfully empty for my mother.
Once she told me something that broke my heart—that she’d sometimes awaken from a dream, wondering why the house was so quiet. Where were Emil and the children? Then she’d slowly wake up, to the aching reality of her aloneness.
How fast time goes. At nearly 70, I now look back, as Hazel did, not on years but decades. The seasons seem to run together like—to quote the great Dorothy Parker in one of her short stories—“drops of rain on a windowpane.” The image is a poignant one, bringing to mind, of course, tears—in the case of Parker’s main character, tears of sorrow, for an unlived life. Hazel often regretted that she never did more with her life. That made me very sad, and I tried to convince her that her life had been full and rich, with happiness and love. It was only when she got dementia that those upsetting thoughts disappeared, because the past no longer existed. Everything was now in the present—my grandparents were alive again and she often reported visiting them; my father was alive and “somewhere in the other room;” and she had let go of all her long-held regrets, like balloons released into the welcoming clouds.
I miss Hazel. I think of her every day. Sometimes I talk to her, hoping that wherever she is, she’s listening. It’s possible. At the very least, it’s a comforting thought. And I remember her words, when dementia had awakened her inner child and she looked at the world once more with awe and delight.
“God is good,” she would say, holding my hand tightly.
“Having you here is so wonderful. And it’s such a beautiful day. God is good.”
Thanks, God, for Hazel.