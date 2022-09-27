Dear Editor:
This letter is in reference to the proposed Taj Mahal the School District is proposing with a fairly high tax price for owners of property in Pentwater.
I have a few major concerns.
In this time of unprecedented financial turmoil the country is in and about to go into uncharted and inflationary, this is no time for a tax increase.
The school is in good shape as I go by it and sometimes look in on a daily basis, I may enter my two grandsons in the school in the future as the education is good, and the faculty and staff are good, student teacher ratio is very good with class size a fraction of other public schools, but the increase of structures seems wasteful and contributes little to the academics. The wish list seems more like a Taj Mahal health spa than school, let us not forget this is a very small school with yet a smaller potential base for additional students. A tax increase at this time will create a financial hardship on many in the community as I am finding out by listening to my neighbor’s and friends.
My recommendations are to create a Booster Club and solicit fund raisers. I mean if someone in the community donated $35,000 to dredge the channel this year, which happened, that there is a handful of people with resource’s that may step forward and knock off some of the items on this wish list. In my travels I have seen sports field with a donors name on them.
Please vote no on the school bond proposals.
GARY MARTIN
1020 Second St., Pentwater