Two years ago, I wrote an article in the Herald-Journal about a remarkable lady who has a passion for local history, specifically Silver Lake local history. Her name is Ann Chandler, and she had just published a book, Under the Dunes, a collection of, as she puts it, “facts, figures, fun, failure and fantasies” about that majestic area that truly embodies the shifting sands of time.
Because Ann loves research like other people love ice cream, she spent most of her waking hours for a lot of months on what amounted to a real dig, through various archives, libraries, and interviews, unearthing some titillating information. “Stories of Indians, hippies and nudists,” she teases her audience. “Farms and roads and subdivisions buried…gas wells and mining…fulgurites and holes and quicksand…life and death…visions and victories…delights and disasters.”
Under the Dunes turned out to be a real hit. At a signing at the Sand Box in downtown Silver Lake, Ann sold 100 copies, a remarkable feat by any author’s standards. I once had a signing at one of Los Angeles’s most prestigious bookstores, Vroman’s, for my memoir, A Widow, A Chihuahua, and Harry Truman, and I sold 40 books, which, the manager informed me, was a phenomenal record for any non-celebrity author. So Ann really had a winner.
Since then, she’s published two more volumes — In the Water, the History of Silver Lake, which came out last year, and her newest installment, Down the Channel, in which she explores “the stream that connects Silver Lake with Lake Michigan and the shoreline from lighthouse to Juniper Beach.” And there’s more to come; she’s currently working on book number four in what’s blossomed into the definitive series on a place dear to the hearts and memories of multiple generations.
Ann was born and raised in Lansing, but she’s been coming to the lake for over seven decades, since 1947. Yes, she’s 82 years old, and given her newly-discovered calling, just might make it to forever, depending on how many more books she and Silver Lake have in them. Today, Ann and her husband of 62 years, Chuck, live in Raleigh, N.C., but they still enjoy summers out here at their cozy cottage with a fabulous view of the lake and the dunes.
I visited with them there recently and had a delightful afternoon drinking iced tea and talking with Ann about her newest book. One of the things I noticed was its captivating style, which often becomes virtually poetic.
“Well, I do have poems throughout the book, written by Steven Kanter,” she explained. “He’s a Silver Lake resident, and I gave him a list of subjects, and he wrote poems about them.”
Kanter’s poems are indeed charming. He writes about the channel, the link between Silver Lake and Lake Michigan — “A channel between these two lakes/linking the twain as one/as brightly sparkled the waters/under the summer sun” — and about the coming of the lumber industry — “He’s laid an axe to many a tree/after all the woods are free…majestic denizens on many a hill/made their way to the old sawmill…” among other subjects. But I wasn’t talking about the actual poems that run through the book, I explained. I was talking about Ann’s obviously poetic view of her subject, which really draws the reader in. Like her opening:
“Silver Lake was once a bay sticking out of Lake Michigan like a pregnant tummy. Then the sand separated them, leaving Silver Lake on its own. But like a child holds the hand of its parent, Silver Lake never lost its connection to the big lake…water constantly leaves Silver Lake, winding its way west to eventually become part of Lake Michigan again…
“For hundreds of years this water was a beautiful, unspoiled natural trout stream meandering through dense pine forests…The dunes had not yet begun to choke the stream with sand. There were no dams or bridges. Only an occasional Indian or trapper stopped to fish. Later, isolated settlers moved in nearby, but they all left the water as they found it, clean and free…”
There are numerous photos and drawings throughout the book, but you could say that Ann also paints pictures with her words. Even though I’m not from this area and never gave a thought to its geography, I was instantly captivated by Down the Channel, feeling as though I had just walked through a door into an enchanted lost world.
So why is Ann so passionate about this land and its history? Why is it so important?
“This history is important for our children and grandchildren,” she reflected. “To know what this place was like when their parents and grandparents were here. Silver Lake is changing. National companies are buying up all sorts of businesses, and I don’t know how the local traditions will fare.
“I want people to know about a time both long ago and not so long ago. I remember this area as a child, and how different it was. Natural, woodsy, clean, unspoiled. And about all the people back then. Like Swift Lathers. Who didn’t know Swift? Such a character! And he had such strong opinions. He was the editor of the Mears Newz — he was the Mears Newz, you know. Swift was responsible for the township park, where small children can always play. Did you know that?
“You know, I’ve been up here 75 years, and I never knew the history. I never knew about the lumbermen and the village at the end of the channel. I never knew about the “high road.” It’s been so fascinating, to discover all these things. And I’m having so much fun with my next book!”
Oh yeah, that’s right. Ann’s the type of writer who never pauses for breath. As soon as she’s done with one book, she’s on to the next.
“I do research all summer,” she says. “And I write all winter.”
Which just might be the key to longevity. After all, when you have something in your life to jump out of bed for, well, it keeps you going.
“I don’t know,” Ann laughs. “At 82, I don’t know how much longer I’ll be doing this!”
Well, hopefully at least until next year’s signing. What’s her next book about, by the way?
“It’s called ‘Around the Lake,’ and it’s the history of the developed area around the lake, about the early pioneers, cabin and cottage owners. It’s like an archaeology dig. Almost every building is in a building that was used for something else by two or three prior owners. This book is different from the others because it isn’t just research — it’s interviews. I start at one end of the lake and stop and talk to people, and they share their memories. It’s been so much fun!”
There’s one perplexing mystery, though, that’s driving her just a little crazy.
“I know there was a place called Fisherman’s Inn — It was owned by John Wolf — but I can’t locate where it was. I’ve scoured the historical society and the Mears Newz and town records and I’ve asked people and I just can’t find it anywhere!”
If anyone out there can come to the rescue, please give a holler. Meanwhile, you can meet Ann and get a signed copy of Down the Channel at the Sand Box, 8437 W. Silver Lake Rd. in downtown Silver Lake Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Maybe I’ll see you there!