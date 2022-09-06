Heads up, everybody, and I do mean up. This week is your last chance to experience something truly awesome – the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel, in person. But not in Rome – in Grand Rapids, at the Gerald R. Ford Museum.
Ever since April, I’d been seeing ads for the exhibition on TV. It looked incredible. Life-sized reproductions of Michelangelo’s legendary frescoes, right there before your very eyes. How was it possible? Well, according to the museum’s website, “With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a truly unique way using licensed high definition photos. Brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke and every color of the artist’s 34 frescoes.”
Wow. I went to Italy once, back in 1987. I was in Venice, and Milan and Pisa, but I never made it to Rome. All my life I’ve been fascinated by the Sistine Chapel and the miracle of those paintings. How Michelangelo managed to execute his vision of biblical history that’s so gorgeous and so realistic it has held viewers spellbound for over 700 years, I will never understand. During the span of four arduous years, the great artist executed his supreme masterwork on a scaffold 60 feet above the ground. I’d always heard that he performed this feat lying on his back, but I guess that was a big myth. He actually stood on the scaffold. But he might have been better off supine, because he had to paint craning his neck from 1508 to 1512. Hope he had a good chiropractor!
Anyway, the Sistine Chapel Exhibition opened in May, with a closing date of Sept. 11. I figured I had plenty of time to see it, but somehow the summer got away from me. There was my unexpected and chaotic move, with a transition period in limbo for what was supposed to be six weeks but turned into three months because of a disabling herniated disk. I finally moved into my new apartment in Shelby in July, and was faced with the challenge of setting up a new home while maneuvering up and down 22 stairs with a cane. Meanwhile, I saw a neurosurgeon, who gave me the good news that the only option for my condition was back surgery, which would involve approximately a six-week recovery period.
We scheduled the surgery for the end of August. But guess what? A few days before the date, my teeth began to act up. I woke up with a painful molar on the left side of my face, and a few on my right. True, I hadn’t been to the dentist for several years, since my wonderful dentist, Doc Williams, retired without a replacement. But why now, Lord? Right smack on the eve of a surgery that was going to put me out of commission for weeks?
In the midst of this newest setback, I saw another one of those ads on TV for the Sistine Chapel Exhibition.
“I really want to go,” I said to my friend, Pierre. “And I think you’d love it.”
“Well, we’d better do it soon,” he replied. “You have to find a dentist and get in there fast. And then you’ve got your back surgery. The exhibit’s over at the end of next week.”
Criminy! It was already Sept. 1. I’d been calling around for a dentist, but had trouble finding one who would take my insurance. When I finally landed on one, their first opening was Sept. 6.
“Can we go tomorrow?” I asked Pierre. As luck would have it, he had the day off, so we headed out to GR the following day.
I can report that the exhibit was pretty spectacular. It took up most of the first floor of the museum, and a large portion of the second. As soon as we walked in, we were overwhelmed by The Last Judgment, that gigantic portrait of humanity headed to either heaven or hell. I couldn’t count the figures flying through the air. The scenes were both terrifying and spellbinding. Saints and sinners, accompanied by serpents and cherubs leading the way to eternal destiny. Fourteen feet high and 9 feet across, each figure a study in perfection – how the heck did he do it?
There were the frescoes of the sybils, and the prophets, in various scenes from the Old Testament. The beauty of the exhibit is that you can get so close to everything. You stand eye to eye with the subjects, able to view every fascinating detail. The most amazing thing about the works are their incredible realism. In a reversal of medieval symbolic painting, with those weird stick-like figures, Renaissance art celebrated the human figure. And in this new world, Michelangelo reigned supreme. His figures are so intensely lifelike, it feels like they could at any moment step out of the paintings. This is what makes the exhibit unique – as the description reads, “Visitors can experience the art from an up-close, life-sized and never-before-seen perspective.”
My favorite of all 34 frescoes was, perhaps not surprisingly, “The Creation” — that famous scene of God and Adam, fingers touching. The expressions on the faces are exquisite. And the rendering of the men from ancient God to the essence of youth and life, Adam, is unforgettable. I can honestly say that standing face to face with the first man on earth, I was blown away by his beauty. He possesses not only the perfect physique – the way he looks up at his maker, with a mixture of love, innocence and wonder, almost breaks your heart.
The exhibit also included an informative, and quite humorous, video on Michelangelo, his great sculptures, particularly David and La Pieta, how he was commissioned by Pope Julius II to paint the Sistine Chapel ceiling, and other enlightening tidbits. The one that everyone will remember, I’m sure, was that Michelangelo never bathed. His father warned him to never wash, and Michelangelo followed Papa’s directive to the end of his life. No kidding. I Googled it and sure enough, Michelangelo not only never washed, he never changed his clothes. When he died, they had to cut them off of him!
The greatest religious artist the world has ever known was, essentially, a crackpot whose hot temper and personal eccentricities kept him isolated for most of his life. He was, by all accounts, a solitary soul who only came in contact with others when he was working. And pity those poor co-workers, who probably had to do their jobs with clothespins on their noses. I’ll bet you could smell Michelangelo all the way over in Venice.
You’d think that the neck-breaking experience of painting the Sistine Chapel, plus no contact with soap and water for years upon years, would have led to an early death. Surprise! Michelangelo bit the dust just a couple of weeks shy of his 89th birthday. And in an age when the average lifespan was around 30.
Maybe we all should stop bathing.
The Sistine Chapel Exhibition runs daily at the Gerald R. Ford Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 11. Tickets are $15.