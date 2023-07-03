As all cat owners know, their darlings have a mind of their own. They do what they want, when they want, and if you think you can change their behavior, you’re blowin’ in the wind. Well, make that permanently change their behavior. They might seem to be listening to you, and even obeying you, and you’ll get all excited. I did it! I got through! They understood! And they’ll never do that again.
Ha. They haven’t been cured, and they’ll never be cured. If they stopped their bad behavior, it in no way means it’s forever. It just means your cat decided to give in because he/she felt like it at that particular moment. And there’ll be another moment, undoubtedly soon, when kitty will revert to the unwanted act, just to prove who’s in charge.
As I’ve mentioned in columns past, I have had something like 45 cats in my life. That’s 45 since the age of eight, not 45 all at once. Anyway, I do know a thing or two about the feline personality. And when it comes to who’s running the show, every one of those 45 had me pegged from the start.
Take Snicky, my little white cat. She was a stray, only around eight weeks old, when my husband found her. He named her Snicky, after the Russian word for snow–snyek. (We were in grad school and Bob was minoring in Russian.)
Snicky was adorable. Affectionate, smart, and a cuddler. She and I became best buddies and would play games together. She loved hide and seek and would run up to me and tag me, and then run off again. Message: You’re it! I’d chase her around the house, and she’d dive under a chair or table, her “safe” zones. The only trouble was, she’d gained considerable weight over time, and her big fat white behind always stuck out from under anything, meaning that I could tag her and claim victory. This made her temporarily disgruntled, but then the game would continue, and she’d be the one running after me.
Snicky also had some behaviors that were not so harmless. Her worst was getting me out of bed in the morning to fetch her breakfast. Now, in those days, i.e. in my 20s, it wasn’t unusual for me to stay up all night and sleep ‘til 11 a.m. So, when Snicky jumped on the bed and pawed my cheek at 6 or 7 a.m., I was not in a responsive mood.
“Get off of me!” I’d groan.
Snicky would respond with another swipe at my face.
“Snicky, get off the bed!” I’d repeat, my tone of voice rising in warning.
OK. Snicky would jump off the bed. With a sigh of relief, I’d try and go back to sleep. But five minutes later, Snicky was on the little table next to the bed, standing on her hind legs and scratching the wall. Yes, it was nails on a chalkboard, the rapid, intense motion of her claws creating a sound that hurt my teeth. I’d scream, “D— cat! STOP IT!”
Snicky would stop and sit there, a big cat grin on her face. Phase Two was complete. Mommy is fully up and awake. Oh oh – she’s lying down again, under the covers. Time for Phase Three. Which was: knock something down and make a big noise, big enough to get Mommy to leap out of bed and, with any luck, toward the kitchen.
I’d be just drifting off to sleep when…Bam! Snicky had gotten behind the lamp on the little table next to the bed and pushed it off the table. Well, that got me up, all right. Snicky would jump off the table and out the bedroom door, me running after her and yelling like a banshee. “G–Damn cat! Just wait ‘til I get my hands on you! You can run, but you can’t hide!”
I’d heard that last line in some old movie, when a bunch of cops were surrounding a criminal who had taken refuge in a barn, I think. Unfortunately, while it sounded threatening in the movie, to Snicky it was just stupid. Of course I can run, and hide! In places you can never imagine. You’ll spend the rest of your life looking for me!
This is when I’d concede defeat. Snicky would be in the kitchen, sitting at her bowl. Grumbling, I’d give her her breakfast. 1-0, advantage cat.
That was in the late 1970s. Snicky and I were together 13 years. Thirteen years, bonded at the heart. At the age of 13, she developed a malignant tumor in her intestine and had to be euthanized. What an awful day that was. I missed her terribly and was guilt-ridden over the decision to end her life, until one night, I had the most remarkable dream.
I was in a beautiful field full of the brightest flowers. I had never seen flowers like that. And in the distance was a little white cat, running toward me. It was Snicky! She jumped into my arms, and I held her against me, sobbing with joy. She was purring loudly. We sat like that for a few moments, and then Snicky faded away in my arms. I awoke filled with peace. I knew that this was what they call a “visitation dream,” where you actually connect with the next world and a loved one comes to give you a message. Snicky’s message was, “I’m fine, I love you, I’m not mad at you. Please let my death go, because, as you can see, I’m healthy and happy thanks to your decision.”
Today, Snicky has been, I swear, reincarnated, in the form of Tess, a beautiful, delicate gray and white cat that I adopted, along with her brother, a giant white cat named Chip. Their owner had died, and I decided to take them. Tess is, we think, around 16, and Chip, 14. I was catless at the time, and dealing with a litany of health issues, and I figured two old cats would be perfect for me. They’d probably just sleep a lot, and wouldn’t eat too much. And they wouldn’t have the energy to get into mischief.
Well, that’s how much I know about cats. Chip races all over, tearing up paper, killing his toy mice and birds and littering the house with their remains. He screams constantly for food, and is as big as a house. But he never bothers me in bed. That’s Tess’s department. Like Snicky, she has a military plan of action, which goes as follows:
Between 4 and 5 a.m., jump up on the bed and land right on Mommy. This always engenders a scream of shock. Then, keep sitting on Mommy’s chest, staring relentlessly into her eyes. When Mommy tells me to go away, it’s time for Phase 2.
Phase 2. Start meowing extremely loudly, a screeching moan that sounds like you’re dying. When Mommy pets you and asks what’s wrong, raise the volume. If Mommy hasn’t gotten up by this point, go into Phase 3.
Phase 3. Walk back and forth on the bed and over Mommy, still doing the dying meow. Make sure to put plenty of pressure on her bosom. This usuallly brings results. Mommy will eventually have to get up and feed me. But if I still haven’t shaken her out of the tree, Phase 4 will do the trick.
Phase 4. Stand up on hind legs on the chest of drawers next to the bed and start scratching the walls and meowing simultaneously. If this doesn’t work, Mommy is dead.
And so, cats continue to rule, and I continue to be their slave. It’s a little embarrassing, but it’s the price I pay to have their irreplaceble company.
And besides, who am I to try and change a law of the universe?