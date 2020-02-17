As my longtime readers know, I’m a little obsessed with longevity. For years, I’ve investigated the phenomenon. I’ve read about people in their 90s who are still active and productive, and interviewed quite a few nonagenarians who have more energy and fewer health problems than I do. I’ve talked to doctors, and studied geriatric and genetic research. The reason? I, like most humans, want to snare the secret to living not just a long life, but a healthy and vibrant one.
What I’ve discovered is that there is no one secret. If you’ve been under the delusion that diet and or exercise are the determining factors, or that abstaining from evils like cigarettes and alcohol will definitely prolong your life, well, throw those notions in the trash can of wishful thinking. Oh sure, eating right, working out and avoiding smokes and Jack Daniels can’t hurt—and can probably buy you time. But when it comes to the oldest living men and women, well, hang up your hopes. In the vast majority of cases, they’ve made it to record ages doing everything wrong.
The oldest living man as of four days ago is Chitetsu Watanabe, who will, God willing, be celebrating his 113th birthday in a couple of weeks. Watanabe lives in a nursing home in Niigata, Japan. He recently received a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records verifying his status. To celebrate the occasion, Watanabe made a calligraphy banner proclaiming “World’s No. 1.”
Yes, Watanabe is apparently still sharp as a tack and enjoying life. When asked the inevitable question—what’s his secret—his answer was simple. “Don’t get angry and keep a smile on your face.” His other big recommendation was eating plenty of sugar.
That’s right. I said sugar. Watanabe loves sweets, especially those made with brown sugar. It’s probably no coincidence that he worked in a sugar company for many years. Back in the day he particularly enjoyed hard candies, but today he keeps to a diet of custards and cream puff filling because he doesn’t have a tooth in his head.
By all accounts, Watanabe lived a perfectly normal life. After his sugar company stint he worked as a civil servant until he retired. He had five kids and loved gardening, exhibiting bonsai trees and growing fruits and vegetables until the age of 104.
Then there’s the world’s oldest woman, Kane Tanaka, who just turned 117. In her case, you could at least partially attribute her longevity to having a goal. Tanaka had dreamed of becoming the record holder for the Guinness title ever since her 100th birthday.
After telling reporters it was the most exciting moment of her life, Tanaka—regally attired in a ceremonial gold kimono with red trimming—tore into a box of chocolates and announced that she was ready to dance.
Tanaka’s secret to keeping her mind sharp? Get up at 6 a.m. every day and study math. And also—never turn down a goodie. The two main things the world’s oldest man and woman have in common, apparently, are Japan and sugar. Like Watanabe, Tanaka worked in sugar for a living, making Japanese sweets in the family business.
In 2018, the oldest man in the world was Masazo Nonaka, who received his Guinness certificate at 115.
There was a picture of him in a wheelchair at the 2018 Guinness ceremony, grinning from ear to ear as he held a huge plaque commemorating his honor. Like his successor, Mr. Watanabe, Mr. Nonaka was completely toothless. And like Watanabe, Nonaka attributed his longevity to…candy.
“I eat lots of sweets,” the supercentenarian explained. “Also, I soak in hot springs.”
The particularly fascinating aspect of all this is that Japan has had the largest number of world record holders for old age in Guinness history. At the same time, with all that sugar consumption, it also has a high incidence of diabetes. But somehow the two statistics manage to remain on parallel tracks. Why a diet high in sugar not only didn’t kill Watanabe and Tanaka years ago, but—who knows—may have even contributed to their brightly shining beyond-golden years is a mystery yet to be solved.
Meanwhile, Tanaka has set a new goal: to become the world’s oldest living person ever. She’s got a little over five years to go to best the current title holder: the one and only Jeanne Calmet of France, who was born in 1875 and died in 1997 at 122.
Mme. Calmet was a hoot. She smoked like a chimney until, at 121, she became too blind to light her own cigarettes, and was too proud to ask anyone else to do it for her. When, at her 120th birthday party, she was asked what kind of future she expected, she tartly replied, “A very short one!”
The classic Mme. Calmet story, which I remember reading when she died, concerned the apartment she rented to a tenant who looked forward, by the tenets of French law, to inheriting it upon her death.
This guy had eagerly entered into the agreement with Mme. Calmet when she was in her late 90s. Naturally he figured he didn’t have long to wait for ownership.
But alas, his landlady simply refused to expire. As if that wasn’t bad enough, every year she’d send him a gleeful Christmas card with taunting little reminders, like “Sorry—still alive!”
Eventually, after 20 years or so, the poor tenant died, while Mme. Calmet still chugged on, smoking away.
Her recommendation for longevity, by the way, was a daily glass of port wine and lots of olive oil.
The olive oil may be a key. Another area of the world with a high incidence of not only centenarians but active centenarians is the Mediterranean. The prevalence of old age and health in countries like Greece has been linked to a diet featuring lots of olive oil.
So if you want to live to 122, here’s my recommendation. Eat lots of sugar. Drink your wine. Smoke away. Pour olive oil over everything. Always have a goal.
And a smile on your face, and a song in your heart.