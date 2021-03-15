I was talking to online friends who live in Japan the other day and they mentioned some recent earthquakes they have experienced. They asked if I ever experienced earthquakes in Michigan and I realized for the first time that, not only do I not have to worry about earthquakes, but I no longer have to think about hurricanes anymore either.
If I was in Florida, this would be the time to prepare. Hurricane season begins in the beginning of June. I mentioned before that I am excited to see the changes that spring brings, but for Floridians it is the time to start thinking about getting ready for storms. Looking around at Michigan with this in mind, you can tell that hurricane force winds are never and issue. The streetlights where I live just dangle from a wire over the street. They would quickly become dangerous projectiles in a hurricane. And I’ve already talked about the differences concerning the durability of the houses. Perhaps the Floridian countryside would be decorated with dilapidated pole barns like Michigan is if they weren’t scattered to the wind every couple of years.
But the power lines and telephone poles here seem clear of tree branches, which is a good thing. That was a major problem when I was attending college in Tallahassee. During my junior year, we were hit by hurricane Hermine. It was only a category one storm, but it was the first time a hurricane had come so far up the West Coast in a long time. Tallahassee is covered in Southern live oak and their branches had time to grow long, high, and in some cases, brittle. The winds knocked them down onto power lines and telephone poles. Something like 90 percent of the city lost power during that category one storm.
This year, I also won’t be worrying about long lines for gasoline. Nobody in Tallahassee was prepared for Hermine, and when the gas stations were left without power, people got stranded. The next time a tropical storm was projected to hit Tallahassee, every gas station had lines 20 cars deep, and it was impossible to find bottled water anywhere.
But I do have fond memories of hurricanes. My family only ever evacuated if the storm was a category three or higher. There is something nice about being shut in the house during a storm at midday, when it’s dark inside because the windows are boarded up. The house gets crowded because you had to bring every potted plant on your front porch inside, and the soft yellow lights of desk lamps illuminate the place. Strangely enough, I remember my mom baking a loaf of bread during this time which, we were lucky, was completed without any power outages. It was probably a weekday. Ordinarily I would have been in school, but instead I was sitting in a dimly lit room, surrounded by plants eating a warm piece of bread with the wind absolutely howling outside. The bread was delicious.
We had a glass storm door which allowed us to check on the progress of the storm from time to time. You’d see the wind whipping through the trees, their branches bending like you’ve never seen before, so that you’re almost certain they would break. It’s kind of like when you’re five-years-old and somebody picks you up and puts you on their shoulders. Suddenly, the whole world looks different. Or rather, it looks the same, but you’re seeing it differently for the first time in your little life. In that way it can be new, and something new can be exciting.
And, of course, we would usually go outside at some point, during a calmer portion of the storm. I have never been in the eye of a hurricane. I always wanted to though. Usually, we’d put raincoats or ponchos on and walk to the beach. The sand would be moving so fast that it actually stings a little when it hits your skin. And the walk up was hard, but the walk back was easy because the wind almost playfully pushes you along.
But the flooding was terrible. And of course you had to be careful, even after the storm. People who have never experienced a hurricane think that the death count comes from the storm alone. The truth is you can die just as easily if you step on a downed power line during the cleanup.
But I don’t have to think about that now, not any of it. In fact, this spring I’m just worried about maple syrup. We have maple trees on our property, something new for us, but, well, it’s just not working out. The flavor is off. Though I suppose bad maple syrup is a bit safer than a hurricane, or an earthquake for that matter.