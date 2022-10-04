Hello, everyone. Many people have been asking why I had no column in the paper in the last several weeks. Answer: I had back surgery and am just now able to sit for an extended length of time. So I’m at my computer again, which feels really good. I’ll write about my experience next week, but this week I’ve gone back to an old column because several readers have asked me if I could run it again. It’s called “October Meditation,” and I guess people liked it because it resonates with their own lives. The fall, after all, is such a special time, the shortest of the seasons, it seems, and we want to hold onto it as long as we can before Mean Old Man Winter snatches it all away.
Anyway, here it is.
October Meditation
According to studies, most people pick fall as their favorite season, singling out October for its special qualities.
It is, of course, the month when the world seems to come alive in a vibrant palette of color.. Of all the wonders of the natural world, there are few that surpass an October landscape. The trees are ablaze in brilliant shades of red, orange, and gold; the fields sway with sun-drenched wheat; the orchards burst with apples the color of the leaves; and the roadsides are dotted with thousands of bright orange globes that will be transformed into jack-o-lanterns, pies and other eagerly anticipated markers of the season.
What can equal an October day? The heady aromas of crisp air, fall, leaves, burning wood awaken all the senses. The sky is so sharp and clear you can almost see every detail of the clouds. Lazy, hazy summer gives way to a new energy, restless and urgent. There is so much to do before winter descends and we are forced inward. And so much to enjoy, in such a short span of time.
There’s the irony. The most beautiful time of the year is also the most fleeting. October’s glory peaks before we’ve scarcely had a chance to take it all in. Like the drone bees who are born, do their work and die in three weeks, October’s painted majesty reigns for the same brief lifespan. By the third week of the month, the leaves have turned, flourished and peaked. And then they fall, their wizened forms heaped like so many dead bodies on the battlefield of our hopes and dreams and illusions.
I have a complicated relationship with October. I love it as I love a dear friend who lives far away and whom I wait all year to see. As soon as September arrives, I am antsy, restless with anticipation, yearning for the cool days, the dazzling colors, the fullness of spirit that autumn brings.
At the same time, I feel an aching sadness, for my friend’s long-awaited visit will be cut short. No sooner will we have settled in for a good old chin wag than he will check his watch, rise and say, “So sorry. I’ve got to be off.” And another year will pass before I see his much-loved face again.
We often use the seasons as metaphors for life. Spring is our birth, summer our youth, fall our old age, winter our death. But October seems to span this entire passage all by itself. And so, for me, it’s the most bittersweet time of the year. It reminds me, with sobering clarity, of how little time we all have on earth, and how quickly we must work to make it all count before the coming of the dark.
My memories of Octobers past are as vivid as the brightly colored leaves and crystal-clear skies. I remember the fun of going shopping with my grandmother for a new wardrobe of school clothes and the new outfit I would wear to the temple for Rosh Hashonah, the Jewish New Year.
This was immediately followed by the harvest festival of Succoth, a jolly holiday celebrated outdoors in a “sukkah,” a wooden booth covered with palm leaves or other leafy material, where you would bring the fall fruits and vegetables and give thanks for the earth’s bounty. I can still taste the tiny red and green Seckel pears, so soft a juicy they melted in your mouth.
October, of course, meant Halloween, hands down the best event of the year for every kid. There were pumpkins to carve. There was the school Halloween party, with special treats of doughnuts and cider. And of course, there was the spine-tingling excitement of getting your costume together and scaring the pants off everybody before the actual trick-or-treat, when you’d troop down the night streets, the dead leaves crackling beneath your little feet as you went from house to house, greedily watching your candy bag fill up.
October’s vivid personality was always enchanting. Neither too hot, as summer often was, nor too cold, as the coming winter would be, it let you play outdoors with a minimum of oppressive clothing. We rolled like puppies in the mounds of leaves our poor parents spent all their time raking up. We cavorted under skies as blue as the neighboring Finger Lakes. And the brightly glowing stars in the October night sky reminded us of the twinkling lights of the coming holiday season.
I grew up in Rochester, N.Y. and spent 10 years in Indiana before moving to Los Angeles in 1979. How I missed the seasons! Oh, we had them in L.A., but they were much subtler. Fall was definitely cooler, and there were pockets of leafy color in certain areas. But there were always those horrible, unpredictable heat waves, like the one back in 1990, when we had triple-digit temperatures in October and the smog was so thick you were afraid to breathe.
And so, every October, I took to visiting my brother, Dave, and his family in Shelby. I happily left noisy, crazy L.A. for a week of communion with family and nature. Dave lived on 22 acres of woods, and I enjoyed long walks down dirt roads lined with brilliantly dressed maples and oaks and cozy evenings by the wood stove.
One of the things I most looked forward to was cuddling with Angel, a pretty little stray kitty that Dave and Deb, his wife, had adopted. Whenever I relaxed on the wooden bench in front of the house, Angel would come running and jump in my lap. I’d stroke her and talk to her, and she’d purr and purr, as if we were having a real conversation.
As I grew older and life grew harder, Angel would be an important source of comfort. Her presence was unfailing; every year she was there, running to greet me and eager for the love sessions on “our” bench.
When I moved here in 2006, those sessions continued whenever I visited Dave and Deb. But with the passing years, Angel began showing her age. Her fur became scruffier, and she grew smaller and thinner. She moved more slowly, and became heat-seeking. Deb made her a little bed with an electric blanket, and she spent more and more time in the warm, safe nest, sleeping.
I don’t get up to Dave and Deb’s nearly as much as I used to. Time goes too quickly, and we’re all way too busy with our own lives. But last Sunday, I visited them, and as I was leaving, Angel came creeping slowly up to the old wooden bench.
I picked her up and she felt weightless, as though she were half here and half in the next world. She crawled into my lap, purring as loudly as ever. I talked to her as I used to, stroking her and wondering how much longer she’d be with us, and thinking how empty the bench would seem without her.
She finally jumped down and settled on the ground. Her brown, tan and black fur blended with the various shades of the cry leaves scattered about. It occurred to me in that instant that everything was as it should be. Angel was with us now, alive and purring, and one day she will be gone, except that she will never be gone. She will simply have returned to the earth, which is continually being reborn.
I felt very peaceful. A little cat had given me a glimpse of eternity. October will soon be gone, and yet it will always return. I will grow old and die, and become one with the continually renewing earth.
Until our planet stops spinning. But I don’t think I’ll worry about that just yet.