Going to the Secretary of State (SOS) office has never been one of our favorite tasks, finding the time during the business day, making sure we had all the right documents and then waiting in line until our number was called were time consuming, but necessary if we wanted certain privileges (driving, owning a vehicle, voting etc.). When the pandemic hit, everyone became frustrated with yet another state mandate — having to make an appointment to visit the SOS office. Fast forward to December 13, 2021, when our license tabs were almost due. In looking over the renewal paperwork that was mailed to us, it specified to renew tabs online or through the mail. To renew by mail, the paperwork recommended allowing 30 days to receive new tabs — we didn’t have 30 days. When we tried to renew online, the website was not working. We waited another few days and tried again and the website was still not working. So we decided to take our chances and made an appointment online using the closest option, “Driver’s License/ID Renewal or conversion to a REAL ID”.
We went to the scheduled appointment where agents did wait on us, but not without giving us and the only other customer present a little lecture about making appointments only for those things listed on the website. The agent told us we could use online services or a grocery store kiosk to renew tabs next time. The lobby was completely empty and three clerks were available to wait on customers. To be told that we needed to renew our tabs online next time to free up slots for appointments, made us feel like a bother, especially when no one was in line. Neither the SOS website nor the SOS paperwork we received expressly said — “You may not renew your tabs in person.” The way we look at it, the SOS office exists to serve the people and whether we want to renew our tabs in person or online, should be our choice.
After sputtering about this experience for a day, imagine our surprise when the following day, Dec. 14, 2021, we listened to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s press conference where she stated that SOS office availability was back to pre-pandemic levels. I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard her say and I quote “...if anyone cannot find an appointment that is convenient for them, they can simply walk up to a branch office and be seen. The vast majority of those who walk up will be seen right away or be given an opportunity to return within 24 hours to access the services.” Secretary Benson went on to say that there is no reason for anyone to be driving around without a license plate. “There are a lot of residents who are still unaware that they can simply walk up to an office and be seen. We’re really trying to make sure that citizens know that the walk up system enables thousands of residents each day to walk up without scheduling ahead and be served immediately. We want to cut through the misinformation that our offices are not available, because they are.”
To vent some of my frustration, I did contact the offices of Governor Whitmer, Secretary of State Benson, Senator Jon Bumstead and Representative Scott VanSingel to inform them of my concerns. We’ve heard back from Senator Bumstead’s office who let us know they had reached out to their contact at the SOS office and made them aware of our experience. Their contact said they were going to be touching base with our local branch to make sure they understood that license tabs can be renewed in person. The contact also told Senator Bumstead’s office that the SOS office would look into updating its website to more clearly state what services are available online, by appointment and in person.
We’ve also heard from the SOS Branch Operations Manager who e-mailed us saying in part, “...Your concerns will be investigated, and steps will be taken to ensure that future incidents of this nature do not occur. The department does offer walk-up service if staffing allows. If we are unable to provide walk-up service, we would assist in booking a scheduled service…”
The purpose in sharing this information with the community is two-fold; remember that regardless of the circumstances or inconvenience, it is still our responsibility as legal residents of Michigan to make sure we have the proper documents to vote, to drive, to haul something etc. And according to Secretary Benson, “...the walk up system enables thousands of residents each day to walk up without scheduling ahead and be served immediately.” We also want to remind people, it is our responsibility as legal residents to speak up if a government agency is contradicting itself or overstepping its boundaries. While it is easy to complain and expend energy getting worked up about something, not much gets accomplished. It is important to do so respectfully, but it is our right and our duty to hold our elected officials accountable. We hope this information has been helpful.
See here for Benson’s press conference (minute 8:30 talks specifically about walk-in service): https://www.clickondetroit.com/video/news/2021/12/14/michigan-secretary-of-state-jocelyn-benson-discusses-service-improvements/