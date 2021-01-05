In our distressingly commercialized society, Christmas has been too often reduced to the greedy ceremony of tearing open those gifts that have been piling up under the tree and driving you crazy with curiosity. Is that big box for me? Yes! Is it the fur coat I’ve been dropping hints about for the last year? Oh no — It’s an ugly bathrobe! Ooh, there’s a teeny one. A Pandora charm bracelet? An iPhone? A $1,000 Walmart gift certificate? Shoot — another cheap watch!
Hopefully you got what you wanted this year. I mean last year — I can’t believe that as I’m writing this, it’s already four days into 2021. But for every gift that’s greeted with eruptions of joy, there’s invariably one that fills the recipient with everything from disappointment to horror.
Out of curiosity, I thought I’d go online to see if there was anything about the worst Christmas gifts ever received. I definitely learned some invaluable facts. First of all, there are the five most unpopular gifts. According to a number of surveys, they are: 1. Picture frames. 2. Body product gift sets. 3. Scented candles. 4. Cosmetics gift sets. 5. Chocolates.
Did you give, or get, any of these? Whoops — I did. I bought a beautiful box of Belgian chocolates for some dear friends I knew would enjoy them. I’m pretty sure they didn’t shed any tears of regret as they indulged. I mean, I’ve gotten chocolates plenty of times, and I wasn’t the least bit disappointed.
Scented candles, body products, picture frames, though — yeah, I get it. By the way, what happened to mugs? Those were always touching ways of saying, I don’t have a clue what to get you, and I’m too lazy to find out, so here!
If you consider rudeness a virtue, there are lots of gifts that are purposely in bad taste. These are apparently flying out of the warehouses, especially in the UK. If there’s someone you hate, or someone you love because they share your questionable sense of humor, check out “bad taste gifts” at Amazon UK and other sites. Here’s an example:
The Dead Snowman. It’s a bottle of water — ‘cause the snowman’s melted, get it?
Unfortunately, most of the others aren’t suitable for print, in our publication, anyway.
Then there are the “stupid gifts for Christmas.” Amazon carries just about everything in this line. My favorites include:
The Tortilla Throw. It’s a throw blanket that looks just like a giant tortilla. Layer it with a cheese throw and you’re all set.
The “Keep it Simple, Stupid” keychain. If you’re always going around screaming, “Where are my keys?” this keychain is a potent reminder to check your pockets, stupid.
Crazy Socks. I love these. They’re wild knee-length red, white and black socks with a bizarre pattern. But the best part is the bottoms. One says, “If You Can Read This” and the other, “Bring Me Some Pizza.”
And speaking of socks: Can’t afford Gucci? How about Fauci? Yes, a pair of Dr. Anthony Fauci socks. They’re pale blue and black and feature the good doctor’s face with the tag lines, “Flatten the Curve” and “Real Hero.” Must haves for the well-dressed virus blocker.
But all these useless items pale in comparison to the article I discovered at one site, BoredPanda. Entitled, “The 20 Worst Christmas Gifts Ever Received,” it consisted of e-mails from people sharing personal stories of horrible gifts that were truly jaw-dropping. Here are a few:
“When I was in high school, I got a book called ‘Coping with Being Adopted’ from Santa. Was news to me.”
“A wooden pop out play set from my aunt. Recommended age was 2-4. I was 14.”
“A few years ago my grandma had her legs amputated. So last year she got a pair of socks. It was sooo awful!”
“When I was a kid my grandma heavily favored me over my little sister. One year she bought me a cool set of Pokemon. She bought my sister a weasel ball — a toy meant for cats.”
“I had mentioned to my uncle one year that I wished I could grow a beard like his for Christmas. Come Christmas time my uncle hands me the present he got me. I unwrap it and what do you know…It’s his beard in a Ziploc bag.”
“My sister got a bag of Kroger shredded cheese from my aunt one year.”
“Grandma gave me a hospital gown that she said ‘would make a nice dress if someone sewed it up’ for me. Grandma has severe dementia. She also thinks nurses are trying to steal her teeth.”
“One Christmas I got 18 pairs of socks.”
And my favorite:
“I had left some video games in my mom’s room. She found them and assumed my dad had bought them as Christmas gifts for me. So for Christmas I got…my own games.”
Now that’s just sad!