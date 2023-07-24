Have you ever thought about the concept of time? It’s something we usually take for granted, because it seems to be so self-evident. Time is the clock on the wall, or the watch on your wrist, or the reminder on your phone, indicating the passing of the days, in units of seconds, minutes, and hours. Time is a fixed measurement, always coming to the same conclusion. In 24 hours, a day has passed. In seven days, a week, in four weeks a month, in 12 months, a year. That’s all there is to it.
Or is it? Have you ever considered the possibility that time is not a fixed entity, a foregone conclusion, but rather a fluid dynamic, which can shrink or expand according to various aspects of existence?
Take the phenomenon of time seeming to go by faster and faster as we get older. When we were young, time often seemed luxuriously expansive. Remember the summers of your childhood? They seemed to go on forever, didn’t they? And Christmas and Easter breaks? They were only maybe a week to 10 days, but those days were full to the brim, giving us plenty of time to enjoy them before returning to school, where time often seemed to drag as the clock inched its way to the closing bell.
We feel time differently throughout our lives. Bad times seem to go slowly, while good times are over too quickly. The second hands on the clock tick by with merciless precision when we’re bored, or waiting to hear important news, or suffering through a visit from an annoying relative. But when we’re occupied with some interesting activity, the hours seem to fly by.
This is particularly true as we age. When it comes to time, the universal lament from older people is, time is speeding by. Did that really happen five years ago? I could have sworn it was last year. And what happened to summer? It seems like yesterday that it was May, and now it’s practically August. And how did I get to be 70? I still feel 30. How much time do I have left? If the last 20 years have gone by so quickly, the next 20, if I have 20 left, will go by twice as fast, a truly sobering thought.
I once read an article in Scientific American that explained, through mathematics, this phenomenon of time passing more quickly with age. In a nutshell, when we’re 10, a year is a tenth of our lives. When we’re 70, it’s a 70th. So, taking up such a large part of our life in childhood, a year seems endless. But a 70th of our lives is, by contrast, infinitesmal. We blink, and it’s gone.
And time is so much more than this phenomenon. It is malleable; it is responsive to changes in the earth’s orbit; it is never a constant. Dr. Clifford Lazarus, in Psychology Today, writes: “[Time] is believed to be a fundamental quality of the universe that, along with the three known spatial dimensions (length, width, and height), makes up what Einstein famously described as spacetime. What’s more, Einstein proved that time is relative and actually slows down due to gravity and acceleration. Hence time is relative, depending on its observer, rather than an immutably fixed constant everywhere in the universe.”
“The Twilight Zone,” that brilliant TV series from my long gone past, often explored the flexible nature of time. A man’s life seems to be over, until a little boy’s prayers alter time and give him another chance. A businessman, wanting to get away from the stress of his work, suddenly finds himself in his home town of 20 years before, when life was slow and easy. Another businessman, battling ulcers from his job, rides a train that takes him back to the 1880s, where he elects to start a new life of peace and contentment.
How many of us have wished for a way we could go back in time, to our happiest moments, or to a mistake we made and would like to correct, or simply to see a deceased loved one again? How many of us have regretted an action, and uttered the fervent wish, “If only I could do it all over again.”
And how about stopping time altogether? What if we had that absolute power? In one of my favorite “Twilight Zone” episodes, “A Kind of a Stopwatch,” an obnoxious man named McNulty, who never stops talking and alienates everyone around him, is given a stopwatch by a mysterious man in a bar. The next morning, McNulty absentmindedly clicks the watch, only to discover, to his amazement and delight, that he’s stopped all motion in the world. Time has ground to a halt, and McNulty is the only human on earth who is still animated.
So what does McNulty do with his newfound power? What else? He walks into a bank, clicks the stopwatch, and everyone in the bank is rendered motionless, and supposedly asleep until another click of the watch brings them back to life. McNulty then proceeds to help himself to loads of cash, intending to carry out his loot on a cart. Of course, he doesn’t have to worry about anyone on the street seeing him, because all humanity is frozen in time. So, McNulty can enjoy his wealth, as soon as he clicks the watch again and starts up the world once more.
There’s only one flaw in McNulty’s plan. As he greedily piles up the dough, he drops the watch and breaks it. Suddenly, he’s the only person left unfrozen on the earth. Desperately, he yells for help, begging someone, anyone, to hear him. But his punishment is silence–forever.
So, be careful what you wish for. As wonderful as it would be to be able to time travel, or to stop time, or at least slow it down enough to give us more years of life, we probably should simply be happy with time just as it is. After all, what choice do we have? Our job as humans is to make the most of the time we’re allotted, so that when it runs out, we won’t have to utter the words of Shakespeare’s ill-fated Richard II:
“I wasted time, and now time doth waste me.”