It’s not a normal summer
Dear Editor:
In the midst of Oceana County’s warmth and sunlight, it is easy to imagine that this is a normal summer. Our kids are out of school and families are on vacation, just like in a normal summer. But it is not a normal summer. According to Bridge Magazine’s count, Oceana County now has the highest cumulative COVID-19 infection rate of any county in the state--and it’s rising fast.
Right now, the situation seems bearable to we who still seem healthy because so much of our lives can take place outside, on our county’s beaches, trails and open spaces. The reality is, though, that unless we each do our part right now to get control of the infection, the kids won’t be able to safely return to school. (Everyone who has had young children knows that you will inevitably be exposed to whatever virus is going around in their classrooms. This time, that might kill someone you love.)
Imagine what it will be like next fall and winter if we don’t control the virus now. We won’t be able to comfortably live so much of our lives outside but, instead, we’ll live in solitude as we wait out the dark and cold. Do we really want to live that way?
This is our last chance to take control. Wear a mask when you’re out taking care of business. Keep your distance from others, wash your hands — and we can beat this thing together.
PAUL JORDAN
4286 S. Ottawa Tr., Shelby
Politics as usual?
Dear Editor:
It has been said many times in the past that “this is the most important election of our lifetime.” I believe this to be true of this year’s election. The results will determine whether the U.S. Constitution will continue to be revered or will be shredded.
When making decisions, we often go with the familiar rather than something or someone new to us. This is especially true when voting for our representatives. We need to elect those we can trust to uphold the Constitution. I have known Andy Sebolt for 10 years. He is a leader. He chaired the Oceana Tea Party, was chairman of the Oceana County Republicans and elected twice as Oceana County Commissioner.
He is faithful to the Republican Party Platform and the Constitution. He introduced a resolution to make Oceana County a 2A Sanctuary County. He is 100 percent Pro-Life.
He has a common sense approach in setting priorities, making physical improvements such as road improvement and internet access at the top of his list.
Andy is adamant that our fuel taxes for roads must remain here and be used for roads only.
Andy has a strong work ethic. He is honest. He won’t be wined and dined by lobbyists nor will he evade an issue in order to appear politically correct.
In addition, Andy is a patriot. He served in the Army and the Michigan National Guard. He won’t back down from a fight that threatens our freedoms and rights.
If you agree that we can no longer afford, “politics as usual,” vote for Andy Sebolt for state representative of the 100th District.
MARILYN WERNER
7948 66th Ave., Pentwater
November is a little more than 3 months away
Dear Editor:
In April of 2016 I wrote the following. It was published in the Ludington Daily News.
Is Rick Snyder, the self proclaimed nerd, and the worst governor since Pontius Pilate, a foreshadowing of the outcome of a possible Donald Trump presidency? Both come from similar business backgrounds. Snyder profited from the collapse of Gateway Computer while Trump profited from four separate bankruptcies. Both call failure success. Both spent liberal amounts of their own money to chase a political office for which they were not qualified. Snyder, whose nerdish personality made him unable to relate to or trust what ordinary people were telling him, established policies and procedures that resulted in the worst self-inflicted disaster in American history. Will Trump”s egocentric narcissism create a parallel in the oval office? Will the stain on governing competence that is Rick Snyder be completely overshadowed by the damage done by a Donald Trump presidency? It is hard to predict. But one thing is certain, neither one will take responsibility for their actions. It will always be someone else’s fault.
I hate being right.
Consider that the emotionally impaired narcissist, Trump has set race relations in America back 100 years, is the world’s foremost kidnapper of children, has stolen much needed funding from the Pentagon to build a rusting hulk of a border wall that any 10 year old with a ladder can defeat, has been labeled a “moron” by one of his secretaries of state, and is described as “stunningly uninformed” by one of his national security advisors.
All of that was before his colossal mismanagement of the COVID-19 disaster, turning it into the worst calamity in American history. He dismissed the Pandemic Response Team in 2018, terminated the epidemiologist embedded with the Chinese Contagious Disease Agency in July of 2020, just months before the disease appeared in Wuhan. His constant abuse of the truth, particularly in the case of this pandemic, will do lasting damage.
He habitually blames others for the disasters he creates and mismanages. How many has he fired? How many times has he blamed Obama? He never takes responsibility.
As a president, Trump is even worse than Jefferson Davis. He has done lasting damage to our country. We can not allow him to stay in office.
November is a little more than three months away. VOTE!
DAN KELLY
5430 W. Tonto Rd., Pentwater