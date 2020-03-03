Dear Editor:
“Facts are stubborn things,” President John Adams is quoted as saying. I hope members of Pentwater’s Township Board and Village Council will keep one fact in mind when they consider whether our community could benefit from a renovated, re-imagined, more broadly supported “friendship center,” or whatever it’s to be called going forward.
It’s found in the recently-concluded “Pentwater Community Vision” initiative (posted on the pentwatervision.com website). In it, residents said they want Pentwater to become a “unified community,” with organizations “working together to grow our ‘season’ for the health of our community.” They want “coordinated planning efforts between planning entities and community organizations.” And they asked whether there’s “an opportunity to work and partner, and better utilize resources.” So I hope my elected township and village policymakers will be guided by this message from its citizens.
Can the “friendship center” building be better utilized as an amenity that more township residents living outside village limits would want to use? Maybe they used it sparingly in the past, or couldn’t because they didn’t share in the operating costs. But what if this resource was reimagined? Could it make our little community more unified? Could it help “grow our season” by offering a meeting place in the poorer weather months?
Spreading the cost across a larger base would be nominal. Today, village taxpayers pay about 1/3 of a mill to shoulder the building’s entire cost. That’s about $50 per year on a property with a $150,000 taxable value (about half of its estimated selling price). Is it worth it? I think so.
I’m weary of seeing local policy issues framed in “us versus them” terms. How about approaching this as “we”?
RON BEEBER
605 6th St., Pentwater