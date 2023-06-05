One of the most common conversations I find myself involved in concerns pizza. The subject comes up so frequently, you’d think ordering it was the most vital decision in people’s lives.
It’s actually an invigorating topic for debate, because everyone has his or her favorite pizza place, to which they’re fiercely attached. From Domino’s to Hungry Howie’s to Papa John’s, BC’s, Fratelli’s, Big Al’s, Hart Pizza, The Pizza Factory, Chuck Wagon…Well, if you want to know how powerful a hold pizza has on the American psyche, just look it up online or in the yellow pages. It seems like there are hundreds of choices in any one area.
I have some favorite pizza places. But the one dearest to my heart and palate is around 600 miles away. It’s the pizzeria we went to when I was a child growing up in Rochester, New York: Amico’s.
To me, there has been nothing before or since like Amico’s pizza. I can’t describe it. I don’t remember just what the crust was like, and I have no idea how they made their sauce. But the deliciousness was so incredible I can still taste it. It was real old-fashioned pizza, the kind you got in the 1950s and 60s, every bit of it made from scratch, by a jovial Italian family. Amico’s was so tiny it wasn’t even a restaurant, just a take-out/delivery joint. We all knew Mr. Amico and his wife and kids. They took great pride in their business, and their customers were never disappointed.
It’s been years since I’ve been back to Rochester, and I wondered if, by the slightest chance in Hades, Amico’s was still around. So, I went on my phone and Googled “Amico’s Pizza, Rochester, N.Y.” And guess what? It’s still there, at the same location. Now, it’s obviously expanded, into a real restaurant, and the menu has grown too, from probably one page to lots of pages, featuring all sorts of items we’d never heard of 60 years ago. I have no idea if they’re as good as they used to be, if they’re still family-owned, if any of the original Amicos are still alive – certainly not the parents, but maybe the kids – and if so, if they’re still involved in the business. But just knowing that Amico’s – my Amico’s is still upright and breathing made my heart do happy somersaults.
Over the years, I’ve had a ton of pizzas, from a ton of places. Some were awful, some mediocre, some really good. Having lived in L.A. for 30 years prior to moving to Hart, you can imagine how many pizza choices I’ve had in my life. And yet, I never found one to equal Amico’s. Is that simply because of the power, and not necessarily the reality, of nostalgia? Or is it because Amico’s really was so good that my memory is absolutely reliable?
The role food plays in our lives is fascinating. If you ask anyone about their favorite childhood memories, 10 to one most of them will center around food. Mom’s roast beef and Yorkshire Pudding. Grandma’s cinnamon buns – why, their heady aroma instantly fills your nostrils, like they’re in the oven right now. Aunt Gracie’s pumpkin pie – what you wouldn’t give for one little piece, of not just pie, but heaven?
And the restaurants we went to when we were kids. You have to watch old movies from the 1940s and 50s to understand what dining establishments were like back then. The typical family restaurant was just as fancy as could be, and many had “theme rooms.”
In Rochester, two of my favorite restaurants were Lorenzo’s, which was designed as something out of Old Italy, with a gigantic dining room that had a huge tiled piazza, in the middle of which was a Roman fountain, and a balcony that wound around the room; and the Manhattan, which dated from 1905 – they had the original menu on the wall – with its three theme rooms: Southern Plantation, featuring a flower-garlanded balcony; the Mariner’s Room, decorated with all sorts of nautical paraphernalia; and I forget the third room, mainly because it had a bar, and I wasn’t allowed in.
Yes, in those days, going out to eat was a big deal, and a family affair. You had to get all dressed up; as a child, I remember wearing my prettiest little dress, patent leather shoes, a hat, and white gloves just like my mother and grandmother. My twin brother wore a suit and tie, a miniature of my dad and grandfather. And everybody wore a hat. Can you imagine the look of sheer horror on the faces of yesteryear if a family of today walked into one of those elegant establishments? Dad in shorts, sandals and a tee, mom in jeans and a halter, kids looking just like their parents? They’d be treated like they just popped in from Mars!
If we have wonderful memories of the food of our childhood and youth, nothing we eat today will ever equal it. A Cinnabon will never come up to Grandma’s cinnamon buns. The best pumpkin pie will always pale before Aunt Gracie’s. The best pizza in the Western Hemisphere will always be Amico’s. And so, we’re doomed, in a way, to a life of yearning, captives of memory.
And if our memory takes us back to the city or town or our youth, we are almost certain to be in for a rude awakening. So many of the wonderful restaurants of the past, along with other establishments, are long gone. In their place are fast food and chain restaurants, strip malls, and other mockeries of what once was. How my heart ached when Lorenzo’s was destroyed to make way for Rochester’s first indoor mall, and the Manhattan was replaced by yet another bank.
You can never go home again, it’s said. Well, you can, but be prepared to find only bits and pieces of your halcyon past. The things, and people, we loved the most are gone, and nothing can bring them back. The harder we try to relive our happiest times, the more we find ourselves dancing with ghosts.
Sometimes, progress is like a spear in the soul.