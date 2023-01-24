Five years ago, PBS aired the awards ceremony for the Library of Congress’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The recipient was Tony Bennett, who, at 91, just might have been the world’s most resilient crooner. Yes, that’s an old word, crooner. It describes that type of singer whose flowing, seductively liquid style was particularly effective for those romantic, sentimental numbers that were popular in the 1920s, 30s, 40s and 50s. Bing Crosby was a crooner. Frank Sinatra was a crooner. Dean Martin was a crooner. Perry Como was a crooner. Andy Williams was a crooner.
Today, at 96, Tony Bennett suffers from Alzheimer’s. But start the music going, and he jumps into gear. Five years ago, he was still at the top of his game, not only physically, but mentally. Now, I knew virtually nothing about him until I happened on PBS last night. I certainly wasn’t a Tony Bennett fan; my family was big on classical music and my pop music coming of age was the Beatles, although I do remember the Perry Como Show with fondness, because at the age of six I had a big crush on its star.
Anyway, I wouldn’t ordinarily have stuck around for the Gershwin Prize festivities. But the show, which featured major music stars of today paying tribute, also included a profile of Bennett that spotlighted his other life as a major American artist—something of which I was totally unaware. Yes, the guy who put “The Best is Yet to Come” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” on the map just happens to be a painter and sculptor whose works reside in the Smithsonian, among other hallowed venues; who was named an official artist for the Kentucky Derby; and who was commissioned by the United Nations to do the painting for its 50th anniversary—to name just a fraction of the honors bestowed upon him.
He signs his works “Benedetto,” his true surname. He was born Anthony Dominick Benedetto, and by the age of five was producing incredible drawings. He attended prestigious art schools and was at home in a variety of media, from charcoal and watercolor to oil painting and sculpture. As a student and lover of great art, I can report that his works are phenomenal. How he became more famous as a crooner than an artist is about as crazy as if Renoir had won celebrity as a star of the Follies Bergere.
But what’s even more crazy is that even though he was over 90, Bennett looked like a spry 70-something, and acted like he was 30. At the time, he was still going all over, performing. And he sketched and painted every day. In an interview he buoyantly reflected, “I get up every morning saying, ‘What am I going to create today?’”
I’m ashamed to admit that I, by contrast, don’t have a fraction of Tony Bennett’s energy. Of course, I’ve suffered long-term problems after that ATV accident that compromised my life nearly seven years ago. And I have additional health issues that have made me all too well aware of the heavy drum beat of age. But when all is said and done, I could still reclaim a lot of my vim and vigor with a healthier lifestyle and a more positive attitude. I don’t know how healthy Tony’s lifestyle is—I haven’t read his memoirs so I don’t know if he watches his diet or does zumba—but I do know that he has a great outlook on life. And that, it seems, is one of the key secrets to optimum longevity.
There’s a delightful HBO documentary, If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast, that aired some years ago. In it, writer/comedian Carl Reiner, who was 95, rounded up a posse of his nonagenarian friends, including Norman Lear (95), Mel Brooks (90), Dick Van Dyke (91) and Betty White (95) for a lively look at the wonderful things life has to offer after 90. The film also includes profiles of some other incredible specimens, like a 101-year-old marathon runner and a 104-year-old yoga instructor, all of whom continue to exceed the expected limits of age.
Of the main characters in the documentary, three–Brooks, Lear, and Van Dyke–are still alive. Betty White died just days before her 100th birthday. Carl Reiner died in 2020, at 98. I find it useful to reflect upon the common variables among all these “ancients” that might explain their vitality. One is that, like Tony Bennett, they were still creating. Still working at their art. Reiner was still writing and producing, as are Lear and Brooks today. White was still acting and still involved in her pet (no pun intended) cause of animal rights. And Van Dyke is speaking, acting, writing, touring and busy being a relative newlywed, to a woman 40 years his junior.
The other essential ingredient in the longevity cocktail is physical activity. Van Dyke, who still dances and is committed to his daily workout, summed it all up in the title of his autobiography: Keep Moving. He described how he’s always worked out, but for different reasons. When he was young he wanted to look good. In middle age, to feel good. In his 60s and 70s, to keep working. And in his 80s and 90s, to stay alive. One might also add: to keep up with his 50-year-old bride. Or is it the other way around? In one hilarious scene, Dick dances around the house to hoe-down music while his wife is making dinner. He motions to her to join him. She rolls her eyes. Finally she gives in and laughingly joins him in a spirited doesy-doe. No wonder she married him—and loves him to pieces.
The 101-year-old marathoner, Ida Keeling, echoed Van Dyke’s advice. She, too, worked out every day. And she said something that really inspired me. I used to be very active when I was young, and maintained a perfect weight. But today I have quite a few pounds to lose and I struggle with aching joints and weak muscles because I’ve been inactive for so long. So I come up with a million excuses for not working out. Well, Ida was 67 when she started running. And she said, “I don’t always want to work out. Lots of days I don’t feel like it. But you do what you need to do—not what you want to do.”
What a Zen moment. What a brilliantly simple observation. Do what you need to do, not what you want to do. That was my big takeaway from the film. I recommend going online to view If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast. It’s a source of both fascination and inspiration.
And now, I’m going to eat breakfast.