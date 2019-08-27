Well, I actually did it. It took courage, and a great deal of thought. I knew it would be rough, and that I might not survive it. But at some point in our lives, every one of us must face a challenge that tests our mettle and reveals just how strong, or weak, we are.
I decided to accept that challenge. And so, a couple of weeks ago, I became a kitten nanny at the Oceana County Animal Shelter.
It was a tough decision because I knew it would take all the resolve I possessed not to come home with another little bundle of joy. As my regular readers know, I already have five cats. That’s probably four too many in my small house, but they were all strays who adopted me and now we’re one big, inseparable family. However, an addition to that family would not be a good idea. In fact, it would be an extremely stupid idea.
First of all, from food, treats and toys to vet bills, five cats are already stretching my pocketbook to the max. Second, my place is already too crowded. My cats have completely taken over the premises, to the point where I constantly have to watch my step because their favorite activity is lying around the floor like land mines just waiting to trip me up. And finally, a new kitten would probably start a war it couldn’t possibly win against five jealous Goliaths.
On the other hand, you never know—when my Precious, who’s five now, but was four months old when she arrived on my doorstep, was introduced to the older cats, they immediately accepted her and even groomed her.
Anyway, one day my friend Cynthia Maguire called to ask me if I wanted to volunteer at the shelter with her on Thursday mornings.
“You get to cuddle kitties for a couple of hours,” she lured me with that enticing prospect as if she were dangling a treat in front of my nose. “What could be more fun?”
“Yeah,” I replied. “But I don’t dare, Cynthia. I know I’d end up going home with one.”
“I won’t let you,” Cynthia vowed. “I promise.”
Cynthia probably wasn’t the best deterrent to my kitten urges because she’d brought one home herself a couple of months ago—a gorgeous six-month-old Burmese-type she named Sheba because, of course, the little imp immediately became the queen of the Maguire household. However, in Cynthia’s defense, all her previous beloved cats had passed on, so Sheba was an only kitten.
Long story short, I decided to take the plunge, and the following Thursday, Cynthia was at my door at 9:30 a.m. I actually couldn’t wait to start my shift, because like mothers who want another baby when their kids start growing up, I miss the adorable energy of kittenhood. There’s nothing like a kitten fiercely chasing a bottle cap around the floor, or climbing up your leg like you’re a tree, or flying through the air and landing on your head, to provide a steady source of amusement.
When we arrived at the shelter, Cynthia led me to the cat adoption room. We were immediately assailed by a chorus of loud, plaintive meows, as kittens of all ages, and several cats, cried for attention and reached out to us through their cage bars with their little paws.
Oh, oh. It was starting. I felt myself caving.
“Now, Mary Beth,” Cynthia reminded me. “You’re not taking one home. No, no, no!”
“OK, OK,” I sighed.
Our first stop was the cage with four tiny all-black look-alike kittens who were mewing at us in unison. They were probably around five weeks old and were the cutest things on God’s earth.
“Let’s start with these,” Cynthia said, and reached into the cage. “We’ll take these two first, and then the other two.”
She handed a little black fuzz ball to me. I cuddled him—or her—and he—or she—erupted in joyful purrs.
“You are such a little ANGEL!” I covered the kitten with kisses.
“Mary Beth,” Cynthia gave me a warning look. “Remember!”
“I know, I know.” Cynthia was sure doing her job. Thank God!
Cynthia led the way to the play room. This was where we went to work. It turned out I’d signed up for more than cuddling. The volunteers play with the kittens and cats to give them essential exercise and help to socialize them so that they’ll be good prospects for adoption.
The play room was cat Disneyland. There were two carpeted towers with multi levels and little “apartments” the kittens could climb in and out of. There were pint-sized kitty tents the kittens could crawl into and roll around in. There were all sorts of toys. It was kindergarten. No—kittengarten!
The two little black kittens practically flew out of our arms and began exploring. Soon they were skittering up the towers and poking into every nook and cranny. Then they ran around the floor, batting at tinkle balls and play mice. They weren’t the least bit interested in Cynthia and me. We tried dangling those cat dancers—birds and mice and feathers on a string—at them, but they were way too enthralled with all the other wonderful things around them to notice.
And then the fighting began! There was a standoff, apparently over a tinkle ball. One kitten let out a tiny, menacing hiss. The other responded in kind. It was hilarious, these two little mites, acting for all the world like great big lions squaring off over prey. It all ended with them in a big tussle, happily rolling around the floor and then scampering off to explore the towers again.
These kittens were new arrivals, so they hadn’t yet received names. But I had the ideal names for them—Bumpus and Rumpus. Boy, were they cute!
When it was time to return Bumpus and Rumpus to their cage, they cried. I don’t blame them. They were leaving kitten paradise. For the next hour or so we brought other kittens to the play room, one by one, and gave them their workouts. When we brought them back to their cages, it was always the same thing. They wailed piteously and reached out to us through the bars. One kitten, who couldn’t have been more than six weeks old, grabbed my finger in his tiny paws and began sucking on it. Go right ahead. Break my heart!
I’m pleased to report that, with Cynthia’s help, I managed to walk out of there without a new baby. But that’s the opposite of the shelter’s goal. If you’re looking for a kitten, or any cat who needs a home, the shelter is looking for you. And if you’d like to spend a couple of hours a week brightening the lives of kitten and cat orphans, the shelter welcomes volunteers. For more information, visit petfinder.com or call the shelter at (231) 861-5395 or Local Animal Shelter Support, Inc. (LASSI) at (231) 923-6563.