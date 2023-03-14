One of the questions humans have been asking since they first walked on two instead of four feet is, who’s smarter – cats or dogs?
It’s a debate that has polarized homo sapiens into two camps, dog lovers and cat lovers. Of course, there are many people who love both dogs and cats. But the ones who are fiercely attached to one or the other will engage in a rivalry of MSU-U of M proportions.
As you all know, I’m a cat lady. I’ve had so many in my life that I stopped counting at 40. That’s 40 from age 8, not 40 all at once. But I’m also a big dog lover, although I only had one in my life, my famous Chihuahua, Truman.
Now, Truman was smart. But I always thought that, overall, the cats were smarter. They could play tricks on Truman, like hiding behind something and jumping out at him as he wandered by. Truman would jump and wail with terror, while the offender would give him a swat on the nose, grinning in triumph.
You’d think Truman would quickly learn how to be more careful and psych the enemy out when he passed a tempting location, but no, he fell for it every time. The cats would also grab his toys. Instead of fighting back, Truman would look up at me and whimper.
“Petie!” I’d admonish the villain, usually my big black and white cat who was twice Truman’s size. “Give that back to your brother!”
Did Petie obey? Like, right. That cat would simply regard me with his calmest, most unimpressed gaze, as if I were an idiot.
It reminded me of the fights my twin brother and I would have when we were growing up. We’d take each other’s toys. And Dave would tackle me when I was at my most unsuspecting and pin me to the floor. I always lost, because Dave was a fat kid, and I was really skinny. Laurel and Hardy was my grandmother’s nickname for us.
All in all, in the cat vs. dog IQ battle, the score favored the cats. Yes, Truman would come when I called him, but so would the cats – when they felt like it. Yes, Truman often understood what I was saying and thinking, but so did the cats. Yes, Truman could fetch a ball and bring it back, but so could the cats. I had one cat in particular who was a born fetcher. If cats don’t play catch with you, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are too stupid to learn the game. They just aren’t interested.
Research in dog/cat intelligence is fascinating but basically unreliable, mainly because A) there are so many different dog breeds with individual levels of intelligence, and B) a cat’s inherently independent personality defies any attempt to rate its ultimate intelligence.
For instance, cats exhibit high intelligence in areas like “object permanence” — the ability to understand that when an object disappears, it’s not gone forever, or the “law of effect,” i.e. understanding that certain behaviors will incur a positive or negative outcome – things like that. But whereas one of the measurements of dog intelligence is how well a dog understands and obeys commands and how quickly it responds to training, the cat’s peculiar nature invariably eludes the researcher. A cat can be trained to perform tricks. But only when it’s in the mood. If a cat doesn’t respond to training, is it because it can’t comprehend commands? Or is it because it does comprehend, and considers the exercise demeaning or boring?
This last week, I found myself wondering just where I fall on the scale of human vs. feline IQ. It all came about courtesy of my pretty little Tess, a beautiful dark gray cat with four dainty white boots, a white dinner napkin, and a white blaze from her nose to her forehead.
There’s something about Tess that is disquieting. Although she will curl up on me and purr for hours, she can also be maddeningly distant. And when she looks at you, her green eyes seem to contain great and inscrutable wisdom. It’s kind of creepy.
Anyway, early one morning,Tess developed the annoying habit of climbing all over me in bed. When I tried to pet her, she meowed in a strange loud croak. If I tried to fall back asleep, the walking and croaking became more persistent, finally culminating in a loud, commanding cry as she came to my pillow and stared directly into my eyes with a stern look.
“What do you want, Tess?” I asked. She seemed so agitated, and that meow was so loud, that I was afraid she was hurting and crying for help. “Show me what you want.”
Tess immediately jumped off the bed and began heading for the kitchen. I followed her. She went right to her empty food dish and gave me her stern look again. Aha! So this entire ritual was her way of communicating that it was time for her breakfast!
It was the law of effect in action. Talk about intelligence. This cat is a master manipulator. She knows that all it takes is a bone-rattling howl to scare me into action. It works every time. I’ll be at the computer and suddenly a piercing scream will make me jump up and yell, “Tess! What’s wrong? Are you OK?” I’ll go out in the hall and there she’ll be, calmly waiting for me. She’s not sick or dying. She’ll just sashay into the kitchen, looking behind her to make sure I’m in tow.
I call it reverse training. Tess has taught me how to obey commands. But who is smarter? Me, for exhibiting excellent learning skills? Or her, for calling the shots?
I guess the answer is, I test high on the pet IQ scale, while Tess could rival lots of people I know for a brilliant human IQ.
I think the answer to the dog vs. cat IQ debate lies in a humor piece I read years ago that listed 10 reasons cats are smarter than dogs. One in particular pretty much sums it all up:
“A cat will not jump into a lake to fetch a stick. Would you?”