Are you in your senior years and thinking about getting a dog? I was sort of vaguely entertaining that notion a while back. Ever since my beloved Chihuahua, Truman, died eight years ago, I’ve missed the patter of tiny canine feet. I desperately wanted another little dog. But I never did the deed, for several reasons.
One, Chihuahuas and other small breeds have remarkable longevity. Truman lived to the ripe old age of 17 and it’s not uncommon for Chi’s and other little dogs to live into their 20s. I was in my early 60s and there was just too much of a chance I’d go before my dog did, which would be terrible for him or her.
Then there was the exercise factor. Even though small dogs are relatively easy to take care of compared to, say, a Golden Retriever or a Bullmastiff, they still have to be walked several times a day. My health hadn’t been the best; I had neuropathy and arthritis and a bunch of problems that made it difficult for me to go on long walks or runs, and that would have been rough on any dog. And finally, my five cats were enough of a financial drain, so taking on all the expenses of another dog would have pretty much broken the bank.
So for the past eight years, I’ve contented myself with watching all those dog shows on TV, like the AKC show, and the National Dog Show, and, of course, Westminster. That way, I can ooh and aww over the many beautiful specimens of divine canines without doing the heavy workout of actual ownership. There are so many wonderful dogs out there you can’t believe it. The toy category has, of course, a special place in my heart; as they parade the Chi’s and the Dachshunds and the Havaneses and the Papillons and the Shih-Tzus and about 25 other breeds, I’m always screaming, “Choose the Chi! Choose the Chi!” Oh, those blue-ribbon Chihuahuas are so magnificent, both the long and short-haired, as they go into their paces, teensy weensy little feet prancing around the ring, huge grins on their adorable faces. They’re show dogs and they know it.
Nonetheless, the dog shows invariably make me yearn for another dog. In addition to Chihuahuas, I’ve fallen in love with the long-haired Dachsie and the enchanting Cavalier King Charles, the most beautiful little spaniel God and the American Kennel Club ever created.
When you think about the best type of dog for seniors, the toys would be the logical choice, right? Well, imagine my surprise when I was on Google not long ago and this pop-up popped up: “Lazy Dog Breeds Perfect for Old People.”
Naturally I was intrigued. So I clicked on to the article and guess what? The number one choice was…the Newfoundland!
Newfoundlands? They’re huge! They eat a ton and need a ton of exercise, don’t they? Hmmm. According to the article, “These big, fluffy beauties can grow to be 150 pounds but they are known to be sweet-tempered softies.” As such, they make, among other things, great nannies. Remember Nana, the big Newfie who minded the Darling kids in Peter Pan? No wonder they’re at the top of the AKC’s “nanny dog” list.
If you do a little more research, though, you’ll get another perspective, one that isn’t so senior-friendly. According to Bob Mackreth at his site, “You Really Don’t Want a Newfoundland,” some of the drawbacks include:
1. They’re huge! “What does this mean?
“It means that owning a Newf is a lot like having a small barnyard animal in your home- say, a calf or a pony.
“When he gets playful and romps through the house, he’s likely to knock things over: not just furniture, but also small children. He won’t have meant any harm, but face facts: big dogs tend to be clumsy. Even just a wag of the tail can clear knick-knacks off an end-table.
“When your Newfie gets curious about what the humans are eating, he can walk right up to the table and sniff (and breathe on) your dinner). Same thing with the kitchen counters.
“Big also means heavy. Ten years from now, when that frisky puppy has turned into a senior citizen with creaky joints, it’s very likely that he’ll need your help getting in and out of the car for his trips to the vet. (And you’ll make plenty of them when that time comes.) Will you be up to lifting a dog that weighs as much as a grown man?
2. They’re expensive! “Yes, indeed... your Newfoundland dog will cost you a bundle. The purchase price- anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 from a decent breeder- is only the beginning. A good rule of thumb is that you’ll be spending at least another thousand a year on dog-related expenses.”
3. They drool! “These dogs have a tendency to drool like crazy and to sling it everywhere.”
4. Then there’s the grooming! That, says Mackreth, can cost $75 a pop. And you have to have your Newfie groomed a lot.
6. They chew! “Over the years, our dogs have munched at least a dozen books, a hassock, a couple of decorative pillows, four or five slippers, several nylon leashes, a pair of reading glasses, one dearly-loved hiking boot, two leather gloves, two or three T-shirts, a bathrobe tie, many socks, one girdle, several pairs of underpants, a garden hose, about a square yard of wallboard, prodigious quantities of firewood, and a top-of-the line set of iPod headphones.”
Does this sound like the perfect dog for old people?
Other dubious suggestions include the Saint Bernard, another “nanny dog” that can reach 200 pounds, slings drool, and has a bark you can hear in the next town; the Great Dane, a “calm sweetie” that stands taller than most people and will eat you out of house and home; the Neapolitan Mastiff, with a price tag of $2,500 to $6,000 and “slobber that is tough to clean off surfaces;” the Leonberger, a big German breed that sheds so much it requires daily brushing and demands plenty of exercise and “LOTS of time”; and the Dogue de Bordeaux, or French Mastiff, the perfect dog for rich old people. “You should budget anywhere from $2,900 up to $7,000 or even more for a Dogue de Bordeaux with top breed lines and a superior pedigree.” And oh yes, if price isn’t a problem, there’s no reason not to get a Bernese Mountain Dog. It’ll only cost you around $10,000.
Along the way, there are the small dogs, like the Maltese, French Bulldog, English Toy Spaniel, Pekingese, Shih-Tzu, Japanese Chin and Pug. Curiously, the Chihuahua isn’t listed. Go figure.
In closing, here’s a cautionary tale. A friend of mine was in her 70s when her beloved Golden Retriever died. She mourned him for a year, until a well-meaning friend pestered her to get another Golden to take away the blues. So the woman researched available Goldens online and then went and spent a big wad on a puppy from a breeder 500 miles away.
Apparently my friend forgot that she was 76--and what she was in for. So began a veritable nightmare. The dog chewed everything to bits, including her pricey Italian leather sofa. Like all Goldens, it shed like crazy, and my friend was forever vacuuming. Then the dog needed constant exercise, and while at first walks were manageable, within five months the dog was approaching 65 pounds, and my friend could no longer control him. There was also the problem of training. The dog was willful, and obedience school was a bust. So was a high-priced personal trainer.
The bright light of the Golden breed is their loving disposition, but in this case the light quickly dimmed. When a guest came over, the dog would get so excited it would rear up on its hind legs like a horse and throw its arms around the visitor, raking its claws down their back in a most painful embrace. Eventually my friend had to crate the animal when people came over, a stressful affair as they tried to have a pleasant visit while the dog howled in misery. Sadly she realized that getting a large breed puppy at her age was one of the biggest mistakes an old person could ever make.
So if you’re a an older senior seeking canine companionship, do a lot of research, honestly assess your situation, and if you’re still determined to take the plunge, do it at the animal shelter.
As for me, I’ll stick to the dog shows and keep on dreaming.