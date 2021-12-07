Dear Editor:
Street lighting plays an important part of our nighttime landscape in Oceana County. This lighting is used to enhance public safety and security. Additionally, nighttime lighting improves the aesthetic appeal of the properties affected by the lighting. Improved aesthetics lead to improved property values.
Street lighting, however, can be one of the highest costs for a municipality. By converting older lighting technologies to LEDs (light-emitting diodes), municipalities can reduce the cost of street lighting while enhancing the nighttime environment.
With LED lighting, municipalities (including townships and county government) can realize many benefits. Among these benefits are:
Reduced energy use: LEDs reduce energy use by 50-80 percent compared to existing street lighting.
Reduced energy usage converts to less expenses for municipalities. The City of Montague reduced its cost per city light from $15.84 to $8.14 per month when they converted to LEDs. That’s a savings of $7.70 per month, or $92.40 per year per light.
LEDs reduce light pollution and wasted light, as they are designed to be highly directional and provide light only where it is needed (such as streets and sidewalks). This is easily noticed when driving through Rothbury as it has both LEDs and older sodium lights along Oceana Drive.
High-quality LED fixtures improve visibility by utilizing better color rendering and uniform illumination patterns. The old sodium lights are yellow. LEDs are pure white.
Less energy use also translates to a reduction of carbon emissions. Carbon emissions are detrimental to our environment.
So, how much could be saved in our entire county if all street lights were converted to LEDs? This is a good question. Every time you drive under a yellow sodium light, the amount of money that could be saved per year is $92.40. Ten lights equal $924 that could be saved. One hundred sodium lights replaced with LED lights would save $9,240 per year. But, whatever the savings are, it is money that could be spent on other necessities within Oceana County.
JOHN ADAMS
1243 W. M-20, New Era