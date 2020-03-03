Dear Editor:
Does anyone remember Donald Trump’s promise to provide our nation with the best health-care plan, one that is better than ever before? Well, where is it?
For months, the Trump administration has ignored a potential pandemic commonly called Coronavirus. Furthermore, Trump, Limbaugh and Hannity have tried to keep the virus a secret preferring to call it a hoax invented by the Democrats of all things. Maybe that’s their idea of a health care plan for Americans? Just politicize all diseases!
However, as the virus spreads world-wide. It has now entered the United States. Trump has been forced (kicking and screaming) to acknowledge its existence and has taken steps in that regard.
First, Trump cut the funding for the Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization.
Second, Trump scheduled a series of his political rallies to whine at his sycophants that everything is everyone’s fault except his, even though he was responsible for rushing infected, unprotected passengers from the Diamond Princess into our homeland as a political stunt.
Third, Trump placed Mike Pence in charge of the problem. Do you remember Pence telling us that smoking does not cause cancer? I do!
Fourth, Trump sent Pence to raise money for his Republican political campaigns, and then he issued a gag-order. No health officials in his administration are allowed to inform the public about the virus without clearing it with Mike Pence.
Fifth, Trump has called for a miracle to stem. It makes the most sense of any of his stupid ideas.
JOHN MILLINGTON
8932 E. Pierce Rd., Hesperia