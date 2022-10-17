Dear Editor:
For special events and occasions we plan ahead and schedule our time accordingly to accommodate them. And so it should be for the privilege of voting. General elections roll around but once every two years, and it's a simple process - either filing an absentee ballot or showing up in person at the polls to vote on appointed day.
Proposition 2 - "promote the vote" proposal - would amend our state Constitution, allowing nine days of early in-person voting. Why the need for this change? It would seem like an ineffectual allocation of resources. In his recent book, former Michigan Sen. Patrick Colbeck details the electoral process and points out that an extended voting period would create more room for error.
Are we Michiganders really that inept or irresponsible that we can't cast our votes on time? If you think not, let's defeat Prop 2 on this November ballot.
RUTH MARIE POSTEMA
5095 First Street, New Era