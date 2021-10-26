Has always shopped locally
Dear Editor:
I was listening to the Ludington radio this morning (10–26-21), and I have a correction to make. They quoted the owner of the former IGA building as saying “I want to get the store opened so people won’t have to spend time and gas money driving to Ludington to shop for groceries.” I came to Hart in 1947. Hart had grocery stores then and have had grocery stores ever since. I am now 94 years old and have never had to drive to Ludington to shop for groceries. We now have Hansen Foods which has a bakery and deli. Dave’s Party Store also carries nonperishable items.
RUTH WATKINS
7457 S. Pere Marquette Hwy., Pentwater