Kudos to the food
service workers
Dear Editor:
The article about Mary Rose Vanas’ efforts to feed the children and adults of Oceana County was long overdue. She definitely deserves Food Service Director of the Year 2020 award that was given to her. Congratulations Mary.
Beginning on March 16, 2020, with schools being closed because of COVID-19, Shelby Public Schools Food Service began the process of feeding students. That soon turned into a challenge of making thousands of meals available every week for the next 10 months. That process is still ongoing. Students and adults alike benefit from the food made available to them.
This could not have been accomplished without the dedicated work of the food service employees of Shelby Public Schools. Each and every one of those people need to be congratulated for a job well done in such trying times. They all put in long hours every week to complete the daily tasks and see that no one goes hungry.
I want to acknowledge them for all that they do.
JEANNE NEWMAN
153 W. Sixth St., Shelby