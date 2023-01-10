McGovern story has added consequences
Dear Editor:
When I saw David L. Barber’s profile of/interview with Mike McGovern in your Dec. 22, 2022 issue, I was reminded of what I had done in early 1973.
Seeing that Mike McGovern had become president of the Shelby Chamber of Commerce prompted me to send a copy of the front-page article in the Shelby newspaper to the still U.S. Sen. George McGovern, a former Methodist minister and a man of good spirit and good humor.
And he did what any federal legislator with a good constituency service operation would have done — sent a congratulatory letter to Mike.
As Barack Obama has said, ”Elections have consequences.” My 1973 letter had positive consequences...for Mike.
I don’t know whether others contacted/wrote the senator as I did — it seemed the natural thing to do — and, if so, I’d like them to fess up and add more cheer to Mike’s day.
All our best to Mike McGovern and the Oceana’s Herald-Journal.
BURKE H. WEBB
185 S. Jones St.
and 589 South Point Rd.
Marcellus, Shelby, Mich.