A little story about a wonderful town and people of Pentwater
“A little story about a wonderful town and We have two great–great children, being at two and four years of age. It was important that we and their parents be in beach sand. After all you must be able to build sand castles, as the beautiful fireworks fill the sky, and better yet GG (great-grandma) has at least one hugging on her lap.
So, drive to Mears Beach, drop off family and chairs at the end of the blocked road by a beautiful fire truck with the huge United States flag. So where does our granddaughter’s husband and GPpa (great-grandfather) park the two vehicles? Well, like several other hundreds of drivers, wherever. So, GPpa turns south on Bridge Street. At the end, almost to the channel, near the Channel Land Park sign. We are careful with our new SUV Hybrid Lexis. It has 3,000 miles. It replaced a 17-year-old Ford Explorer with well over 180,000 miles. Yes, it fits there.
And now about the wonderful people who come to the wonderful Pentwater Homecoming. So, the Lexis is locked, GPpa is helping to build sand castles. During the fireworks, he reaches in his pocket to get the phone and take pictures. There is a phone, but no Lexis remote. Maybe in the sand? People wonder why are these people digging at every bang, bang, and flash. No remote. After the wonderful fireworks, turn on the phone flashlight and walk the same way GPpa walked. No remote. GG has her remote at the Bass Lake cottage. So, they are off, and GPpa walks to the Lexis hoping it is not on it’s way out of town. Or, already posted on the internet for half value “ask no questions.”
GPpa goes to the parking spot and starts to wait. Maybe he will walk around it. The remote is hanging on the passenger side door handle.
What about the person who found the remote, probably near the Lexis. But (they) were careful about placing it (so as to be) not visible to anyone walking by. What an outstanding individual.
What a wonder town Pentwater is and the people who like the Homecoming.
DENNIS MCNEAL
6663 Lake Road, Pentwater