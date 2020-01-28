Beware of government overreach
Dear Editor:
After 47 years of Roe v Wade, 61 million Americans are dead by legal abortion . Beginning with the main argument that rape victims should have the option to abort, rape to this day accounts for less than 1% of requests for abortion. Initial rulings stated the pregnancy must be within the first trimester ( less than 12 weeks) yet today in some states it is legal through the day of delivery with several states proposing after birth abortion, one state considering up to 30 days after birth.
So why discuss this? Virginia lawmakers have over 30 separate pieces of legislation in the works targeting 2A rights. They have delayed their action to confiscate all AR15 style weapons but are actively pursuing limiting gun/ammo purchases, denying VA residents the right to target shoot on their own property, making it illegal to teach your own spouse/children to shoot or any form of martial arts or self defense. After the recent peaceful 2A rally, attended by over 25K armed residents, the VA legislature is fast-tracking a law to make criticism of government officials a criminal offense , thereby bringing 1A also under siege .
Eighteen states have approved a version of the so called red flag laws, four more states with bills in progress. MI H B 4283 is already in the works in Michigan. The language varies by state but here are some infractions already used to confiscate weapons from law abiding citizens. I challenge you to see how you would fare:
• Having a limp or stutter
• Whistling in public
• Active military or a Veteran
• Driving a car
• Using the Internet
• Using a cell phone
And this is a short list of overreach by government officials taking advantage of a ruling initially presented as a concern for someone with mental issues that could be a danger to themselves or others. I doubt many of the initial supporters of Roe v Wade envisioned killing a healthy 29 day old child.
County Commissioners Andy Sebolt and Robert Walker are fine tuning the language on a proposal to declare Oceana County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County to declare our rights under the US Constitution will be upheld. Forty residents presented 500 pro-2A signatures at the Jan. 23 meeting as the board agreed to review the proposal within two weeks.
BECCA WENTZLOFF
389 Orchard View Dr Apt. 1, Shelby