Had unpleasant experience
at county fair
Dear Editor:
I write with a heavy heart as to the unfriendliness that is surrounding the county fair. In the last 20-plus years, I have been able to run in at lunch and purchase 10 roast beef sandwiches from the Lions. Don Hansen’s special recipe, famous, annual roast beef sandwich. This year I was yelled at to pay the gate fee or do not enter. The request was absurd so I continued in. On my way out, which was 10 minutes later, I was being yelled at by the gatekeeper to pay. There was no way I was paying $60 for lunch and paying another ($5) at the gate, so I walked away only to be told by their rent-a-cop who stood in the street yelling, “Keep going, you’re not welcome here.”
I called our police chief, (and) he said its not his jurisdiction. He advised me to contact Paul Erickson. I was unable to reach him as he must be very busy running the fair.
This will be the last time I go near the fair because there’s nothing fair about it.
JOYCE WALKER
113 Washington, Hart
(Editor’s Note: The Herald-Journal reached out to Paul Erickson, president of the Oceana County Agricultural Society which over sees the fair. He stated via email, “We are sorry for any ‘unfriendliness’ that may have been perceived. We are trying hard, as most non-profits, to realize as much as possible from our gate proceeds. So we are trying to enforce the $5 entry during fair to cover the many costs associated with having this fair.”)