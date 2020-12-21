If the Constitution
is not followed…
Dear Editor:
I was glad to see that Mr. Field and Mr. Frazee were upset about Texas’ appeal to the Supreme Court. I, too, was very disgusted with Texas’ attempt to throw out some Michigan ballots for Biden. Do these officials not follow our U.S. Constitution now? An election elects someone and all abide by it.
Then I saw 145 Representatives sided with Texas’ appeal. Mr. Huizenga you should not be allowed to represent the people of Michigan. Your consituents do not approve of an action like that.
I was going to e-mail Huizenga, but could not find the list of addresses of our officials. You used to have them on the editorial page. Where did they go? I think we should all write to Huizenga and others when we disapprove of their actions, especially this Texas appeal to the Supreme Court. If our Constitution is not followed, we will soon fall as a country.
ANN SCHMIEDEKNECHT
4769 S. Scenic Dr., Shelby
(Editor’s note: The listing of elected officials that Ms. Schmiedeknect refers to is published as space allows.)