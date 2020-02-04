Remodeled friendship center could benefit entire community
Dear Editor:
At the 6 p.m. meeting of Pentwater Township Trustees Feb. 12, the village government will ask the township government to consider providing financial support of the Pentwater Friendship Center. Pentwater Township property owners — regardless of whether they’re within, or outside village limits, can express their views about this.
Pentwater’s Friendship Center has always been supported by a modest millage paid only by village taxpayers. No financial support comes from township residents who live outside the village. Generally, township residents outside the village can only use the center if they are participating in an activity, like a bridge club, that has paid rent to use the center.
The center is now being beautifully remodeled, paid by village taxpayers. A link to the new design is posted on the homepage of https://pentwatervillage.org.
But what if the center’s future operating costs could come from a broader base of Pentwater property owners? Staff could be hired to plan/promote/conduct year-round events and activities for all Pentwater residents. The center would become an added amenity for the wider Pentwater community. Spreading the costs across a wider base would make this building come alive.! The center would offer residents a place to come together for recreational and social activities, especially in the colder months.
Property owners with a view about this should convey them by either attending the Feb. 12 meeting, or sending a brief message beforehand to township Clerk Sue Johnson – either by postal mail (PO Box 512, Pentwater, 49449) or e-mail (clerk@pentwatertwp.org).
My message to them is simple: Please work with village officials to find a fair way for everyone in Pentwater to support the new Pentwater Friendship Center. It will benefit all Pentwater residents. As you have devised fair methods to support our library and fire department, can’t you somehow come together to fund Pentwater’s Friendship Center as well?
RON BEEBER
605 6th St., Pentwater