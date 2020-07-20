Politics as usual?
Dear Editor:
It has been said many times in the past that “this is the most important election of our lifetime.” I believe this to be true of this year’s election. The results will determine whether the U.S. Constitution will continue to be revered or will be shredded.
When making decisions, we often go with the familiar rather than something or someone new to us. This is especially true when voting for our representatives. We need to elect those we can trust to uphold the Constitution. I have known Andy Sebolt for 10 years. He is a leader. He chaired the Oceana Tea Party, was chairman of the Oceana County Republicans and elected twice as Oceana County Commissioner.
He is faithful to the Republican Party Platform and the Constitution. He introduced a resolution to make Oceana County a 2A Sanctuary County. He is 100 percent Pro-Life.
He has a common sense approach in setting priorities, making physical improvements such road improvement and internet access at the top of his list.
Andy is adamant that our fuel taxes for roads must remain here and be used for roads only.
Andy has a strong work ethic. He is honest. He won’t be wined and dined by lobbyists nor will he evade an issue in order to appear politically correct.
In addition, Andy is a patriot. He served in the Army and the Michigan National Guard. He won’t back down from a fight that threatens our freedoms and rights.
If you agree that we can no longer afford, “politics as usual,” vote for Andy Sebolt for state representative of the 100th District.
MARILYN WERNER
7948 66th Ave., Pentwater