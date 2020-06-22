A new patriotism
Dear Editor:
It is difficult to watch the news everyday. There is so much chaos. On this Father’s Day, I reflected on all that we do for our families. We all care about our children, spouses, parents and grandparents. We want them to be safe and would make sacrifices to protect them. However, our nation is so divided we can’t even agree on making slight inconveniences to protect our loved ones, our neighbors or our communities. We all want to see our economy do well, and we don’t want to see people die needlessly from COVID-19. And yet we are finding it so difficult to do the simplest of things, wear a mask, that science and health experts tell us will save lives and help our country.
I understand the “Stay at Home Order” was difficult and very frustrating. The bottom line is we did it, and we saved lives. But now as we reopen, we can’t let our guard down. COVID19 is still here and running rampant in parts of the country. Almost 120,000 Americans have died in about four months. This is more than the number of soldiers that died in WWI. We are fighting a deadly enemy, and we need to be united. This is not a Republican issue or a Democratic issue, but an American battle.
We have speed laws and seatbelt laws to save lives. These aren’t seen as denials of freedom or violations of constitutional rights. So why is it so hard to wear a mask in public or social distance? This doesn’t mean wearing a mask when you are in a boat fishing or driving your car or mowing your lawn, but when around other people a mask protects you, protects them as well as all the people you love. I wear a mask in public primarily out of respect to the people around me. I would appreciate that same respect. We show others respect by our actions. If more people model this behavior, it will protect all of us as we come in contact with each other.
It is such a small inconvenience and yet it is effective. It may not stop COVID-19 alone, but it will save lives and help our economy. We need to not think so much about ourselves, but about our loved ones and our country. Be respectful. Be a patriot. Wear a mask.
JAMES FRAZEE
