Remembering the many
faces of Trump
Dear Editor:
America’s morality problems are exacerbated by law-makers. “Moscow-Mitch” McConnell placed his opponent’s names on tombstones, reminiscent of Sarah Palin drawing cross-hairs on pictures of U.S. Representatives. Remember that outcome? “Grandiose-Trump” out-did them both. Remember “Comedian-Trump’s” big orange face smirking and joking about murdering Christian families in Florida’s Panhandle? A pipe-bomber did! He’s now inmate #4545. Brilliant! The murder of American Christians in the combined cities of El Paso and Dayton soon followed.
After that slaughter, “Twitter-Trump” transformed into “Teleprompter-Trump” leaving his golfing to awkwardly read from his teleprompter. The “old-duffer” stumbled through a feigned condolence of gaffs and warn-out phrases – yup, “thoughts and prayers” again. “Twitter-Trump” soon re-surfaced lying about crowd-sizes and poll-numbers to the wounded victims who, like most Americans, wished he’d just go away.
Americans are always left empty by the president we didn’t elect. (Trump lost popular vote by millions) “Parsimonious-Trump” stiffed American cities after his hate-rallies! Maybe his “pampered-life” as a spoiled-child, now a “petulant-geriatric”, accounts for his “zero-impulse-control” and his lack of “Christian-values” (Mathew 25:42). Orphaning children, “Delusional-Trump” gestured skyward declaring himself “The Chosen-One”! As If mocking the Bible wasn’t enough, “The Chosen-One” flaunted his failing businesses on the tax-payer’s dime, while “Right-to-Life-Trump” denied life-saving treatments to inflicted children. (Boston Globe)
“Hypocritical-Trump” wears our flag-lapel demanding censorship and imprisonment of his political opponents while “Treasonous-Trump” obstructs the Russia investigation. (Mueller Report).
Does “Ivy-league-Trump” know how to read? He has a short attention-span (Bob Woodward “Fear”). Perhaps he’s geographically challenged or in cognitive-decline? We always experience “Military-Trump”. Remember 5-10-18? “Draft-dodger Trump” wandered from his limousine dragging soiled toilet-paper stuck to his foot. YUCK! “Cadet-bone-spurs-Trump” then saluted a soldier. Nicely played, sir!
“Childish-Trump” whined Fox wasn’t favoring him enough while Twitter-Trump re-tweeted himself as the “King of Israel” What sane adult behaves like that? Time for psychiatric-evaluation! (Scaramucci)
Mysterious Epstein-death? No Problem! “Inappropriate-Trump’s” Attorney General “Billbarr the magnificent” un-recused himself to investigate (himself) how Epstein died in “Billbarr’s” custody. Then he rented “Emoument-Trump’s” Hotel.” Brilliant!
“Businessman-Trump” (six-bankruptcies) was warned his trade-war would fail. “Trump-tariffs” are taxes paid by “American consumers—NOT China! (economics 101) RESULT: American family-farms suddenly found themselves without customers! Brilliant!
What’s Next? Recession? Farmers on welfare? Robbing FEMA during hurricane season? Promising Mexico will pay for our border-wall again? or maybe they’ll purchasing Greenland for us? Brilliant!
“Magoo, (looking in mirror) you’ve done it again! Brilliant!” (Millard Kaufman-creator of Mr. Magoo)
JOHN MILLINGTON
8934 E. Pierce Rd. Hesperia
Time to write
Dear Editor:
In response to the letter published Aug. 8 “Just the Facts.”
It’s time to write a letter and debunk the falsehoods and lies that Mr. Henry and Mr. Millington have had published in the Journal. (OHJ)
The clash between Antifa and Neo Nazis when Trump said there were good people on both sides; the media did not play the whole exchange where he condemned both sides. Fake news!
Children in cages? There never were cages. It was staged in a parking lot. People put children in them and said it was at the border and any other pictures were from the Obama era.
Separating children from families is the law and it was done under Obama’s reign, too.
Bill Barr lied. It’s proven he did not and the subpoena was a Democratic ploy.
Rogue cops, outlaw bikers, where do you dream up these things?
We have a president who stands up to the hate and rhetoric. The Dems can’t take it. They have called every Republican president a racist and Hitler, look it up. They (Democrats) have nothing to offer their country, period. So comes the hate and calling names – racist, homophobes, Nazi, Hitler.
The major cities in this country are run by Democrats, some for 40 years. Every one is in shambles. Murder, crime homelessness. They have done nothing for the people.
President Trump has turned this country around and is not given credit for one good thing he has done.
Economic turnaround, tax cuts, GPD up significantly, the wall to control illegal entry, getting fair trade deals for our country. He is fulfilling the promises he made and they are working and making the country great again.
Write all the letters you want. You are in the vast minority.
ROBERT AND NANCY PUSZYKOWSKI
58 S. Rutledge, Pentwater