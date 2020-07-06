Vote Pro-Life
Dear Editor:
It is my belief that voting pro-life should always be a priority. In the Aug. 5 primary, there are two Republican pro-life candidates running for state representative of the 100th District. In a case like this, the Michigan Right to Life policy is to endorse the incumbent. Their reasoning is the incumbent has a better chance of winning, and they don’t want to confuse the voter by endorsing two candidates.
Both candidates are equally and completely pro-life. Both have participated in Michigan Right to Life events. So in choosing your candidate you need to consider the other issues. Read the flyers you have been sent. Save them. Review them. Check out the candidates’ websites. Check voting records. Then vote for the candidate who best meets your criteria to represent you in Lansing.
LAURA KRENTZ
199 W. Wilke Rd., Rothbury