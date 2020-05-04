Dear Editor:
That’s it! I can’t stay silent. What did it was the picture of Vice President Pence in the hallowed halls of the Mayo Clinic, the only one without a mask. Saying that he’s not at risk of COVID-19 because he and staff get tested for it all the time makes me think of how this is waste with so many communities crying out for tests. What about the stay-at-home recommendations? He could consider teleconferencing like everyone else. instead he is endangering all the people involved in his traveling. He excused not wearing a mask because he was there to “look them (health care personnel) in the eye”. Doesn’t he realize, a face mask does not cover the eyes? Flouting the recommendations of his own COVID-19 commission is not leadership. My hopes that Pence might be better than Trump were absolutely dashed.
In ninth grade civics class, I learned that the US president’s job is to uphold the laws. How can Trump refuse to follow his own COVID-19 policies? Lead by example! Worse, he has encouraged others to do the same. Also, giving dangerous information to people who look up to him and sowing dissension between us when we need to pull together. We don’t need a “leader” telling the populace to ingest chlorine. Trump tried to excuse himself by saying he was being sarcastic. Is this how our “leader” should address the American people, who have lost thousands of loved ones and are scared of their own death? Sarcastic! Really? He is not helping.
We need real leaders who are thoughtful and caring during this crisis. In the US there are now more COVID-19 deaths than our losses in the Vietnam War. If you question how bad a pandemic can be, watch Ken Burns’ documentary on the Flu of 1918. Congress needs a bipartisan commission to guide us through this pandemic. Trump is not this person nor his second in command.
Now is the time to show ourselves and history that we can sacrifice and bravely confront the COVID-19 adversity. We must believe the scientists, those with true knowledge and statistics to guide us in doing what’s right, upholding money or people. Can we do both?
TRICIA PARSEKIAN
Shelby