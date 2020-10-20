I don’t know how many of you are fans of the dozens of veterinarian shows currently flooding the airwaves, but I tell you, in the world of reality TV, it’s a veritable phenomenon.
When I was growing up, in the good old 50s and 60s, reality TV was pretty much unknown. There were documentaries here and there, and that was about it. You wanted the thrill of the ER or deadly disease, you got the hospital shows like Dr. Kildare with that cutie hottie Richard Chamberlain, or Ben Casey with Chamberlain’s darker, hairier hunk equivalent, Vince Edwards.
You wanted weird fertility-crazed family sagas—like Sweet Home Sextuplets or Doubling Down with the Derricos or Outdaughtered or the record-holding Duggars with their sprawling brood of 19—and you got the closest thing to TV family over-crowding, The Brady Bunch. You wanted a real sicko show like My Strange Addiction, which features people who eat everything from dirt to mothballs and cat food and spend their days searching for dirty diapers to sniff, and…well, you got zero. Sixty years ago, that would have been too disgusting to even acknowledge, let alone celebrate.
And, 60 years ago, if memory serves, vet shows were unknown. Pets were pets. You fed them and loved them, but you rarely spent a fortune on them. Veterinarians were essential to the farming and other large animal industries, but vets as family pet GPs were in the sharp minority.
Not anymore. Today there are so many vet shows I literally can’t count them. The Incredible Dr. Pol. The Great Dr. Scott. Dr. Jeff, Rocky Mountain Vet. Dr. Dee, Alaska Vet. Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet. Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER. The Aloha Vet. The Vet Life. Heartland Docs, DVM. And on and on.
As you might imagine, with five cats and a fervent love of all creatures great and small, I’m a big fan of these shows. Here are a few of my favorites.
The Vet Life
This series focuses on three vets and best buds. Docs Michael Lavigne, Aubrey Ross and Diarra Blue all went to Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine, and upon graduation decided to open their own practice in Houston, Texas. They and their wives and kids are literally one big family—they’re always at each other’s houses, enjoying big, rambunctious meals, sharing babysitting duties, going on outings, and, most importantly, being there for each other in times of both joy and crisis.
That’s one of the reasons I love this show. Another is that all three vets are born entertainers. It’s sort of like watching the Marx Brothers of the DVM crowd. Dr. Blue and Dr. Ross are always teasing or pranking each other, while Dr. Lavigne, who’s the quieter one, looks on with amusement. These guys are totally at home in front of the camera, whether they’re being silly or deadly serious. The balance between the fun of friendship and the gravity of saving animal lives is maintained par excellence.
My one question: Who in their right mind would name their kid Diarra? You know just what that sounds like. No wonder everyone just calls him “Blue.” Just saying his first name has you eyeing the Immodium.
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
Got a constipated boa constrictor? Lethargic ferret? Unresponsive tortoise? Pregnant 800-pound pig? Just call Dr. Susan Kelleher, aka Dr. K. “If it will fit through the door, I’ll treat it,” says the Florida vet who specializes in animal exotica.
My favorite episodes include the one about Macho the cockatiel, who flew into some sticky fly tape and got covered with glue. Bathing didn’t work, so his owners trotted him in to Dr. K. The antidote was acetone, followed by a blow dry, which Macho really enjoyed. Then there was the one with Raja the kinkajou, a little prima donna whose extreme mood swings were baffling her owner. Not to worry—that’s typical kinkajou behavior, Dr. K. assured him. Raja was sooo cute she made you want to run out and get a kink, if you ignored her bad temper and focused on her endearing demands for kisses and cuddles.
A couple of the more memorable episodes: Princess Peach the Hedgehog gets a mani-pedi. Her owner, a young co-ed, proudly shares phone pix of Princess Peach’s birthday party. There were hedgehog cupcakes and Princess Peach wore a hot pink party hat. And Dexter the pygmy goat has a cold. He receives antibiotics and goes home in his baby stroller wearing a kiddie sweater. Shamelessly adorable.
The Incredible Dr. Pol
Yay for Dr. Jan Pol, one of our very own. This venerable vet is based in Weidman, Mich. and he’s a literally down to earth guy. If you want to see lots of dirt, this is the show for you. A large portion of Dr. Pol’s clients are farmers, and he’s one of the few large animal vets around, let alone one who will brave the horrible Michigan weather to race out to the boonies at any hour of the day or night to save a horse in stalled labor or a cow with twisted intestines.
Yes, this show is so filthy it should be X-rated. Dr. Pol and his staff are always knee-high in mud and manure. Their cars are so grimy they never bother to wash them. All the vets—Dr. Pol, Dr. Brenda, Dr. Nicole and Dr. Emily—go around in hip boots and big ugly overalls, because not only are they stomping around in the muck and dung, they have incredibly obnoxious jobs to perform, like lancing abscesses that spurt horrible smelling pus out like geysers and sticking their arms up cows and horses to fix prolapsed rectums and uteruses.
By far the grossest operations, however, concern unborn babies stuck inside the animals. Most often the fetus is too large and the mother’s pelvis too small. So the doctors have to get the babies out with chains and at least two sets of sturdy arms to do the pulling. Sometimes they’re lucky and the baby is alive. Sadly, however, it’s often dead. And on occasion, when the mother never actually goes into labor, the fetus has been dead so long it’s deteriorating inside her.
Now, I’m the squeamish type and this is stretching my limits. But somebody has to do the job, and fortunately Dr. Pol and his crew were chosen by God to not only do it, but love doing it.
The parts of the show that I really enjoy concern the small animal clinic, to which the rural populace flocks with their beloved pets. There are lots of hunters who show up with their dogs who were dopey enough to get into it with a porcupine and show up whining with snootful of quills, or their cats who were stalking prey in the woods and came home with a buttful of buckshot. There are pet ducks and chickens, hamsters, parrots, rabbits and bearded dragons, everything you can think of, and Pol Veterinary treats them all, with dedication and compassion.
Meanwhile, we get to see the Pol family in their daily lives. Dr. Pol, who’s Dutch, came over from the Netherlands when he was young, handsome and sported a full head of curly hair. Today he’s 78 and bald as a bald eagle. His wife, Diane, is the clinic’s receptionist; they’re still adorably in love after more than half a century together, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on the show with a touching renewal of their vows. Son Charles, who produces the show, is his dad’s partner on the many farm visits, providing the brute strength needed to deal with their two-ton patients.
We get to see the Pols at their down-home best and quirkiest, from their collection of horses and Great Danes—they like ‘em big—to their fondness for an adopted three-legged cat, Tater (short for Couch Potato as Tater spends a lot of time surveying the world from the sofa). In one truly heartbreaking episode, the family says goodbye to their 19-year-old cat, Kid, and everyone—including Dr. Pol, who administers the lethal injection—is crying, audience included.
And that’s life in Vetville.