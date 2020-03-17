I’m a news junkie. For some reason I feel the need to be informed of all that’s going on in the world at any given moment.
Now, this may sound reasonable—after all, I’m a writer and a journalist and up-to-the-minute information is integral to my job. But in today’s dismal world, where fact and fiction swirl around like snowflakes in a blizzard until you can’t tell which is which, and there are so many atrocities that you can’t remember them anymore, and there’s a shooting every other day, and climate change is wreaking havoc all over the earth…well, sometimes it all becomes a little too much and I have to take a break.
The latest crisis, of course, is the coronavirus pandemic. This calamity has taken center stage and is so scary that I don’t know if it’s safe to go out of my house, despite the fact that there have not, as yet, been any cases reported in our area. Many of my friends and family members are staying home, not going out to eat or to any public events, making exceptions only for grocery runs. I’ve been washing my hands and all that, but I haven’t quarantined myself. So the other night a friend and I drove to Muskegon for shopping and dinner, and it was kind of creepy.
At Sam’s Club, the shelves looked like they’d been attacked by an army of possums. Stuff was scattered about, and there were whole aisles empty of TP, bottled water and other necessities. People were loading up their carts like Armageddon was around the corner. And they weren’t giving out samples. Darn! I always look forward to those Sam’s Club samples.
At Logan’s, I expected a long wait because it was Friday night on Prime Rib Weekend. But to my shock, we were seated immediately. “It’s been really slow,” our hostess commented. “People just aren’t going out.”
After dinner we browsed around TJ Max and Home Goods. Both places were eerily empty. Should I be taking this whole thing more seriously?
Because I’m in the highest risk category for complications from the virus—I’m over 60, with several compromising health conditions—I guess the answer is yes. So, except for essential errands, I’m now holing up indoors. This is admittedly a gloomy prospect; like anyone else, I’m affected by cabin fever. So, in view of this depressing state of affairs, and the fact that Tuesday is St. Patrick’s Day, I decided it’s time for a good dose of humor, just to put everything back in perspective. And what better way to crack up than with a good limerick?
Most of us know what a limerick is—a poem with a distinct meter that starts with a subject, takes it in an offbeat direction, and ends with a punch line. The official definition of a limerick is “a form of poetry in five-line, predominantly anapestic meter with a strict rhyme scheme (AABBA), often humorous and sometimes obscene. The third and fourth lines are shorter than the other three.” Or, to quote a famous limerick:
The limerick packs laughs anatomical
Into space that is quite economical.
But the good ones I’ve seen
So seldom are clean
And the clean ones so seldom are comical.
I’ve loved limericks ever since I was a kid. My parents had this book of limericks that I practically memorized from cover to cover. It was the source of many a howl, and it inspired me to write my own limericks, none of which I remember. But I do recall two of my favorites from the book:
A wonderful bird is the pelican;
His beak can hold more than his belican.
He can hold in his beak
Enough food for a week,
Though I’m damned if I know how the helican!
There was a young maid from Madras;
Who had a magnificent ass.
Not rounded and pink
As you probably think,
It was gray, had long ears and ate grass.
The best limericks are truly ingenious, and you have to possess a certain amount of wit to come up with a really good one. That’s why the limerick has intrigued many great minds. Did you know that some of the most famous limerick authors include Shakespeare, Thomas Aquinas, Robert Louis Stevenson, Isaac Asimov and H.G. Wells, just to name a few?
Here’s a brilliant one by Mark Twain. See how long it takes you to figure it out.
A man hired by John Smith and Co.
Loudly declared that he’d tho.
Men that he saw
Dumping dirt near his door
The drivers, therefore, didn’t do.
OK. If you’re still stumped:
A man hired by Smith and Company
Loudly declared that he’d thump any
Men that he saw
Dumping dirt near his door
The drivers, therefore, didn’t dump any.
Is that the apex of clever, or what?
The limerick has been around since the early Middle Ages. It originated as a form of nonsense rhyme—a popular brand of entertainment in an age that relied on conversation as the primary source of leisure activity. In the 11th century, when the first limerick is believed to have been composed, books were only available to the wealthy and the monastics; most people couldn’t even read. Without TV, computers or smartphones, you had to be creative. There was music, and dancing, and a variety of games. But the only thing the limerick required was a brain and a sense of humor, and early on it was an oral pastime, a form of witty repartee.
The actual name “limerick” didn’t come about until the 18th century, when a group of renegade poets who frequented the pubs of County Limerick in Ireland made the form popular during drinking bouts. That’s undoubtedly why limericks have traditionally been famous for their bawdy nature. There was also a popular parlor game of nonsense verse that included the refrain, “Will you/won’t you come up to Limerick?”
Limericks can provide lots of fun for both adults and children. When I went online, I was surprised to discover sites where kids compose limericks. It’s a great way to teach poetry and creative writing, and can make a wonderful game for families, with every member vying for the title of best limerick.
I may have mentioned at some time or other in this column that my late husband and I used to love to make up limericks. Adam was from Ireland, and limericks were in his blood. One of us would throw out a word to the other and the challenge would be on to create a limerick around it. One night Adam handed me a zinger: Yosemite. “Try and make something out of that!” he taunted.
It didn’t take me five minutes.
A young man who went to Yosemite
Returned with a frozen extremite
He said, “Ain’t it grand
That it’s only my hand?
For my -- — would have been a calemite!”
I’ve always been exceedingly proud of that one. Anyway, the next time you’re bored, or stressed, or the burdens of the world sit heavy on your shoulders, why don’t you try writing a limerick or two? Or buy a book of them?
Here are some classics to inspire you:
There was an Old Man of Nantucket
Who kept all his cash in a bucket.
His daughter, called Nan,
Ran away with a man,
And as for the bucket, Nantucket.
There was a young lady of Lynn,
Who was so excessively thin.
That when she assayed,
To drink lemonade,
She slipped through the straw and fell in.
One Saturday morning at three,
A cheese monger’s shop in Paree.
Collapsed to the ground,
With a thunderous sound,
Leaving only a pile of de brie.
I’ll close with my all-time favorite limerick:
I once took the bishop to tea,
It was just as I thought it would be.
His rumblings abdominal,
Were simply phenomenal,
And everyone thought it was me.