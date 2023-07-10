As promised last week there’s more to learn about local legend, Seymour Rider, formerly of the Crystal Lake area. The commentary and quotes are taken from the Oceana County Historical Society’s “Oceana County History 1992.”
Seymour was born Dec. 7, 1886 in Wisconsin to George Franklin Rider and Gertrude Caroline (Seely) Rider. He died July 16, 1990 at the age of 104.
In 1908 at the age of 22, he moved from Wisconsin to Oceana County with his mother, Gertrude, and brothers, Ralph Lewis Rider and George Lessig Rider. (His father had died of a heart attack when Seymour was a sophomore in high school.)
Seymour married Iva Lois Kalman of Walkerville, and together they had seven children — Valeta Pranger Wheelock, Seymour Rider Jr., Doris Hartwick, Betty Sheldon, Robert Rider, Gordon Rider and William Rider, who accidentally drowned at age 1 ½ years old. At the time of his passing (1990), Rider’s family had grown to include 13 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Seymour Rider and his brother, Ralph, bought their first 80 acres near Crystal Lake in 1908. He is quoted as saying, “My two brothers and I continued to work the Wisconsin farm for my mother and figured to settle when the youngest came of age. But we found none of us could afford to pay the other off at the price the farm was worth.” Instead they sold the farm and moved to Michigan. “An advertisement in the Chicago Tribune said J.D. Hansen of Hart was selling land in Michigan. It sounded good so my mother and my brothers came to Grand Haven in July and took the train to Hart,” Seymour said.
At that time farmers in Oceana County were raising potatoes and peaches. The Riders waited to buy until harvest time to see if the area proved to be as good as it sounded. It did.
Rider insisted that they buy land near water. They purchased the farm where Rider lived on a hill above the east shore of Crystal Lake. He and his brother, Ralph, split a pair of 40 acres parcels and began growing potatoes and setting out fruit trees.
The land around Crystal Lake, on which was then known as Highway 31 to Mackinac, had been planned for a town. There was a schoolhouse on the Rider property and a lot set aside for a church. Rider had the church lot signed off and bought another 80 acres to put into fruit. “Then we picked up 40 acres of state land that had been foreclosed, and set it to pines.”
When the cherries were ready to harvest in 1912, Rider didn’t think they should be picked with the stems on. He thought the cherries should be stripped from the trees. As recorded in last week’s column, he went to W.R. Roach and asked him to accept the cherries without the stems. He told him that when the cherries were picked with the stems on, the spurs that would make half of the next year’s crop ended up on the ground.
It took Rider a few years to persuade the canners that they wanted cherries without stems, but now that is the way cherries are picked. “I sold my cherries for less money a pound (that year) to persuade him to take them without stems.”
Rider was one of the first two farmers to open a fruit stand along the highway (known as Old, “Old” 31), and one of the first two people to open tourist cabins for travelers between Chicago and Mackinac. Rider’s Tourist Camp turned into Catalpa Camp which would become a favorite dinner spot and Sunday outing for people from all over the area during the 1930s, until U.S. 31 was moved to the East (known as Old 31 and Oceana Drive, until the freeway was built West of Hart).
“I had set out 3,000 catalpa trees for timber, and we used that wood for a park.” A gas station and chicken dinner restaurant was added to the fruit stand and tourist cabins. Rider kept two bears, coyotes, a lobo wolf, raccoons, muskrats, 12 turtles, snakes, 20 kinds of pigeons and 25 kinds of rabbits at the camp to entertain the customers. Sounds a lot like a famous farm market in New Era!
Next week we’ll learn more about this fascinating local legend and the history behind his extensive collection of Indian artifacts.