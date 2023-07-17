Contributing Writer
The last two weeks we’ve gotten to know local legend Seymour Rider, formerly of the Crystal Lake area. We learned that he came here with his mother and brothers from Wisconsin in 1908 after hearing there was land for sale in Oceana County. Shortly after moving here he and his brothers purchased land in the Crystal Lake area and began farming.
For many Oceana County residents the story could be similar. However, Seymour had another passion which everyone in Oceana can now enjoy. The Oceana Historical Society’s “Oceana County History 1992” provides more of Rider’s interesting life story.
Rider acquired his first gun when he was 12 years old. He started hunting deer in 1906 at the age of 20 and never missed a year until 1985 when he had a bad left eye. However, in July 1986 at the age of 99, a corneal implant solved that problem, and he was back in the woods on opening day of the deer season. In 1926, he bagged an 1,800 pound moose, the largest that had been shot in Canada at the time.
“I first started hunting arrows when I was six years old and never stopped.” His love of Indian lore began back in Aztland, Wisconsin where three large mounds were excavated while he was a boy. His fascination for the prehistory of his land never left him. Many of the arrowheads and tools in his collection were picked up while he tilled his own farm.
Many more were found in the Pentwater oil fields on long solitary Sunday walks after his wife, Iva, passed away in 1936. He used to get up early on Sunday mornings, pack a jug of water and sandwiches and set out for a long day searching the sand blows above Pentwater for Indian artifacts.
A treasure of warheads, picked up in the sand at the site, is now part of the Seymour Rider collection that can be found at the Hart Historic District on Lincoln Street and open Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
His collection includes reportedly over 7,000 arrowheads of all sizes, axes, beads, human bones and teeth and a leather pouch that he never unfolded.
Late in life Rider spent most of his time exploring in books and magazines of American history. He would read for six to eight hours a day and would say he hadn’t missed much of the past 100 years.
He also said he should have been dead several times. When he was over 80, he dug himself out from under a tractor that had run over him. He continued doing tractor work until the age of 93. He survived gunshots, horse kicks, axes in the foot, falls through the ice — most of the dangerous accidents that can befall a man who farms, hunts, explores and trained animals for a century.
The historical account of Seymour Rider provided in the “Oceana County History, 1992,” closes with these words, “I’m glad I was born when I was. I wouldn’t want to live in the next 50 or 100 years the way things are going.”